From the track to the sofa at home. A multi-year agreement has recently been signed between Lamborghini and the software company Zynga Inc. which formalizes the Squadra Corse partnership with the CSR Racing (CSR) platform for the LMDh program, which debuts this year in FIA World Endurance Championship (WEC) championships and the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship. Developed by NaturalMotion, a Zynga subsidiary, CSR2 is a free-to-play immersive video game developed for mobile devices; its logo will be present on the Lamborghini SC63 LMDh which will compete starting this year in the Hypercar class of the World Endurance Championship and in the GTP (Grand Touring Prototype) of the American series, as well as on the overalls of the drivers involved in the two championships and on the official team uniforms Lamborghini Iron Lynx.

Available on the CSR2 gaming platform

The SC63 hypercar, the drivers who will take it to the track and other Lamborghini road models will be available on the CSR2 gaming platform, giving users the opportunity to race virtual and realistic versions of Lamborghini cars in the game. “We are very pleased to be able to extend our multi-year partnership with CSR Racing, given Zynga's pre-eminent position in the world of gaming,” said Christian Mastro, Marketing Director of Automobili Lamborghini. “CSR represents excellence, impeccable design and execution, and we are confident that this partnership will allow us to reach an ever-larger number of fans from around the world during the most exciting year in Lamborghini Squadra Corse's history. We are confident that the SC63 will have great success within the game, following that already achieved by our Huracán and Aventador super sports cars, and that it will give players the opportunity to race with the latest racing prototype from Sant'Agata Bolognese.”