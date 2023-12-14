Matteo Cairoli and Edoardo Mortata are turning the page and from 2024 they will face a brand new challenge among the prototypes on board the Lamborghini SC63.

The House of the Bull made it official today that it has completed the crews for its Iron Lynx-branded LMDhs which will enter the FIA ​​World Endurance Championship and the IMSA SportsCar Championship.

Mortara is fresh from his experiences in Formula E, in which he will also be involved in 2024 with Mahindra, and in GT competitions, and will be on board the #63 SC63 which will make its debut in the WEC Hypercar Class together with the already official Mirko Bortolotti and Daniel Kvyat.

Photo by: Lamborghini Squadra Corse Edoardo Mortara, Lamborghini Iron Lynx

“I am happy to tackle this program in LMDh in the FIA ​​WEC with Lamborghini – said the 36-year-old Italian-Swiss – The 24 Hours of Le Mans and the World Endurance Championship were two objectives that I had set myself for some time” .

“What Lamborghini is giving me is therefore an incredible opportunity. Next year we will try to achieve good results.”

After a career growing up at Porsche, Cairoli chose to end the relationship with the Weissach manufacturer and welcome with open arms the opportunity presented to him by the Toro di Sant'Agata Bolognese to get into the newly created LMDh of the IMSA GTP Class.

The classic 'offer you can't refuse' for the 27-year-old from Lombardy, often employed as a tutor for gentlemen drivers and driving the 911 GT3 and GTE in the lowest categories of world and European championships, despite the fact that speed and performance were decidedly superior and deserving of some more chance.

Now waiting for him is the prototype built on a Ligier chassis and above all the adventure in the IMSA Endurance Cup together with the already confirmed Andrea Caldarelli and Romain Grosjean.

Photo by: Lamborghini Squadra Corse Matteo Cairoli, Lamborghini Iron Lynx

“I want to thank Lamborghini, Giorgio Sanna and the Iron Lynx team for believing in me and giving me this opportunity. I am obviously ready to give the best of myself. This is a dream that I have long hoped would come true”, says the Como native.

“Doing it with an Italian company like Lamborghini makes me doubly happy. The Austin tests helped me gain more confidence with the car to be ready for next year. I'm already super excited.”

Mortara and Cairoli, also ready to be used with the Huracan GT3 EVO2 where necessary, had been able to try the SC63 for the first time in the Jerez de la Frontera tests in October, finding themselves immediately at ease on the black-green car, and in this week the aforementioned Circuit of the Americas was the scene of the continuation of the work, bringing together all six official Lamborghini Iron Lynx drivers.

“I am thrilled to welcome Edo and Matteo to our Lamborghini SC family. They both bring speed and experience to the LMDh project, also offering us the opportunity to employ them in the most strategic GT3 races and championships,” explained Giorgio Sanna, Head of Motorsport for Lamborghini .

Photo by: Lamborghini Squadra Corse Mirko Bortolotti, Matteo Cairoli, Andrea Caldarelli, Romain Grosjean, Edoardo Mortara, Daniil Kvyat, Lamborghini Iron Lynx

Rouven Mohr, Chief Technical Officer of Automobili Lamborghini, adds: “The Austin test concludes the development phase of the SC63. We are satisfied with the state of maturity of the project and we demonstrated this at Daytona, setting the best time on the first day of testing. I take this opportunity to welcome Matteo and Edoardo, who complete the driver lineup for the 2024 season.”

Andrea Piccini, Team Principal and CEO of Iron Lynx, comments: “After two positive tests at Daytona and COTA, where the car proved to be competitive and consistent, it is fantastic to be able to announce a lineup made up of so many talented drivers.”

“We look forward to welcoming Matteo and Edoardo to the team as official Lamborghini Squadra Corse drivers and we are certain that they will immediately fit into our context.”

“They are fast, experienced and professional, and these are characteristics common to the entire roster of drivers, so we couldn't be happier with how it has turned out. We still have a lot of work to do to be ready, but we can't wait to finish the final preparations and to start the season”.

The two Lamborghini SC63s will race with the #63 in both series and will reunite to tackle the 24h of Le Mans together in June; in that case, the American car, which can already be distinguished by the livery with a central white band on the nose instead of black, will wear #19.