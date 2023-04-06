The new super hybrid del Toro debuts in the USA. Lamborghini Revuelto lands in the United States, officially presenting itself to the overseas public in New York during an exclusive event at the Lamborghini Lounge NYC, in the heart of the Chelsea Arts District. The veil on the new supercar with the electrified V12 was lifted by Stephan Winkelmann, Chairman and CEO of Automobili Lamborghini in the presence of guests, customers, VIPs and the media together with Rouven Mohr, Chief Technical Officer and Federico Foschini, Chief Marketing and Sales Officer.

Winkelmann unveils the Revuelto in the USA

“The United States is the main sales market for the company and for this reason it was important for Lamborghini to bring the Revuelto here, – commented the CEO of the Sant’Agata Bolognese brand – so that our best customers could see it in person just one week after its international debut. As the fastest, most technologically advanced and most customizable Lamborghini in history, customer demand has been extremely strong. The expectation for the first deliveries, by the end of this year, is high”.

Lamborghini Revuleto, 1,000 HP Bull

The super hybrid from Sant’Agata Bolognese is equipped with HPEV technology, High Performance Electrified Vehicle, which effectively replaces the P in PHEV, the acronym for plug-in hybrid cars, to underline the very high performance soul of the new electrified model of Taurus. The new Lamborghini Revuelto therefore it combines a naturally aspirated V12 with 825 HP at 9,250 rpm and 725 Nm of torque at 6,750 rpm with three electric units that work to guarantee all-wheel drive and maximum output. In fact, they range from 180 HP in the City program to 886 HP if you select the Strada program, with 907 HP in Sport mode, up to the maximum power of 1,015 HP if you opt for the Corsa programme. All combined with new 8-speed dual-clutch gearbox in oil bath on which the 150 HP (110 kW) rear electric motor was positioned. It is a radial flow unit that functions as a generator and starter motor, and can also supply torque to the rear wheels. As for the other two units, they are located at the front and are always oil-cooled axial-flow engines, each capable of delivering 190 HP (140 kW). These take care of the traction of the front wheels, also acting as energy accumulators during the braking and torque vectoring phases, since each one acts on a single wheel. Lamborghini Revuelto is equipped with a 3.8 kWh lithium-ion battery which in electric mode with front-wheel drive only guarantees a range of 10 km. It can be recharged with power up to 7 kW in alternating current AC, in about 30 minutes but it can recover the range even on the move by exploiting the regenerative braking and the endothermic V12, in just 6 minutes.

The design

The new carbon fiber monocoque, as well as allowing for technical solutions at the powertrain level, also made it possible to intervene on the structure and design of the car. The new Lamborghini Revuelto thus boasts better visibility thanks to the different position of the front pillars, with the Y-shaped optical signature which in fact echoes what has already been seen in the latest models of the brand from Sant’Agata Bolognese, from Siàn onwards. The rear window also improves, showing the V12 in full view just below, set in a special structure and highlighted by the third brake light that frames everything at the end of the roof. The geometric and square shapes return along the entire bodywork, with the typical scissor door opening that brings this model in line with the cars of the past. However, the solution has been optimized to enhance aerodynamic care, which translates into the presence of four rear vortex generators, obtained through the creation of thin curved blades positioned in the underbody. From an aerodynamic point of view, Revuelto further improves the data of the Lamborghini Aventador Ultimae, with 33% more front downforce and 74% more than the rear. The roof combines aesthetic qualities with specific aerodynamic functions: the hollow profile channels the air towards the rear wing but at the same time allows more space in the passenger compartment for both the driver’s and passenger’s heads.