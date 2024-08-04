Lamborghini presents the Opera Unica Revuelto, an extraordinary creation from the Ad Personam department that pays homage to the blue and seascapes of Sardinia.

The presentation took place during an exclusive dinner at the Cala di Volpe hotel, one of the most spectacular destinations in Italy.



Stephan Winkelmann, President and CEO of Lamborghinisaid: “A Lamborghini Opera Unica celebrates innovation, creativity and the ability to apply art to our super sports cars. This Opera Unica takes our creativity a step further, demonstrating exclusive painting techniques and interior finishes, making it a truly unique piece of art.”

The painting of the Revuelto required 475 hours of craftsmanship. The bodywork was treated like a canvas, using a two- to three-tone fade enhanced by brush painting reminiscent of sea waves. Details such as the Start/Stop button cover and nameplate were customized with unique painting techniques. The interior, with water embroidery, took 85 hours to produce the new instrument required.

The Revuelto uses painting techniques developed by Lamborghini Ad Personam. Three shades of blue – Blu Tawaret, Blu Cepheus and Blu Okeanos – are combined to create special effects inspired by the crystalline seas of Sardinia. Blu Tawaret is the base color, contrasted by Blu Cepheus for the fade effect and Blu Okeanos details on the hood. Nero Bocca paint, glossy carbon splitter and side sills, and black Altanero wheels complete the aesthetic. The “sfumato” effect carries the waves of the three blues from the front to the sides and rear, evoking the refracted light of the sea on the sand.

The interiors are characterised from Blu Delphinus, with Blu Amon details and Bianco Leda white stitching. Seats, door panels and central tunnel feature three-tone embroidery in Blu Amon, Blu Cepheus and Bianco Leda, recalling the Sardinian waters. The Opera Unica plate in Blu Mira carbon and the Start/Stop button cover complete the passenger compartment.

The Revuelto is Lamborghini’s first V12 plug-in hybrid HPEV super sports car. With an output of 1015 hp, it accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in 2.5 seconds and reaches a top speed of over 350 km/h. The combination of combustion engine and three electric motors, together with the dual clutch transmission, offers top performance. Electric torque vectoring and all-wheel drive in electric mode ensure dynamism both on the racetrack and in everyday driving.