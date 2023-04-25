The Bull of Sant’Agata Bolognese officially enters the world of electrification with Lamborghini Revuelto, the new HPEV hybrid supercar, High Performance Electric Vehicle that combines the V12 with three electric motors to create a car that offers a total power of 1,015 HP. We have seen a preview of the new model of the Motor Valley brand up close, here are the secrets of the Lamborghini Revuelto starting with 5 curiosities.

1. Twelve cylinders with electrification for Lamborghini Revuelto

The Revuelto combines the naturally aspirated V12 with 825 HP at 9,250 rpm and 725 Nm of torque at 6,750 rpm with three electric units that work to guarantee all-wheel drive and maximum output. In fact, they range from 180 HP in the City program to 886 HP if you select the Strada program, with 907 HP in Sport mode, up to the maximum power of 1,015 HP if you opt for the Corsa programme. All combined with new 8-speed dual-clutch gearbox in oil bath on which the 150 HP (110 kW) rear electric motor was positioned. It is a radial flow unit that functions as a generator and starter motor, and can also supply torque to the rear wheels. As for the other two units, they are located at the front and are always oil-cooled axial-flow engines, each capable of delivering 190 HP (140 kW).

2. Design between the future and the past

From a stylistic point of view, on Lamborghini Revuelto we can find the influence of various models that have marked the evolution of the Sant’Agata Bolognese range, from the doors with scissor opening that recall the Countach, to the inclined front in Murcielago style, up to to the rear fender and some proportions that bring to mind even the Diablo. The bonnet with shark-nose section gives a monolithic image, on the sides of which the Y-shaped daytime running lights stand out, a contemporary style of the Bull that we have seen, for example, on the Sian.

3. Aerodynamic study and light materials

The bodywork and chassis were made with extensive use of carbon fibre, thus making it possible to achieve the best power weight in history: 1.75 kg/HP. The Y-shaped light clusters are protected by special aerodynamic blades that integrate with the splitter. Continuing on the sides then we find the side fins instead, positioned behind the wheel arches to convey the flows towards the sides and the rear. A result obtained also thanks to the specific shape of the roof which was hollowed out specifically to convey the air towards the tail wing, as well as offering greater roominess inside the car. The rear end is an ode to the V12 hybrid, with the engine visible. Here we find the geometric shapes, both in the Ypsilon light clusters and in the two hexagonal tailpipes surmounted by the generous spoiler.

4. Spaceship interior for Lamborghini Revuelto

The dashboard of the Lamborghini Revuelto is characterized by an aerospace-inspired carbon fiber element that integrates the vents of the ventilation system and the first of the three digital screens. Alongside the 8.4” vertical orientation touchscreen there are in fact the 12.3” digital cluster and the 9.1” passenger display. Both occupants, via the swipe function, can then transfer information from the infotainment screen to the individual side displays.

5. Unique performance and electric modes

There are three electrified driving programs: Recharge, Hybrid and Performance. The performances speak of a shot from o to 100 km/h in 2.5 seconds and a top speed exceeding 350 km/h. Lamborghini Revuelto is equipped with a 3.8 kWh lithium-ion battery which in electric mode with front-wheel drive only guarantees a range of 10 km. It can be recharged with power up to 7 kW in alternating current AC, in about 30 minutes but it can recover the range even on the move by exploiting the regenerative braking and the endothermic V12, in just 6 minutes.