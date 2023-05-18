By introducing Revuelto, Lamborghini officially kicked off its own new era. The first plug-in hybrid supercar equipped with a V12 engine from the Toro automaker has forced the engineers and developers of the Italian brand to face a challenge defined by the company itself “stimulating“, not only in the design and development phase but also in the industrial field.

Innovative production

“To produce the Revuelto we understood that we had to go further – explained Ranieri Niccoli, Chief Manufacturing Officer of Lamborghini – The Revuelto is a hybrid car, highly customizable and handcrafted at the same time. To produce it we have raised the bar, creating what we call Lamborghini Next Level Manufacture: a production system that always keeps man at the centre, but which we have adapted to a much more complex product and to processes that we did not use before”.

Challenge from many points of view

Lamborghini’s efforts in creating this battery-powered super sports car with V12 were also concentrated in Research and Development, as well as in design: the Bull’s house itself defined this car as the first of the company in which the architecture was completely changed, the first with electric all-wheel drive equipped with a completely new carbon fiber monocoque and a brand new sound, and the model in charge of create the Lamborghini design of the next decade.

First deliveries at the end of the year

“With the introduction of the Revuelto we have achieved an expansion of the company’s surface area of ​​172,000 m2, investing 150 million euros in the territoryhere in Sant’Agata Bolognese”, Niccoli concluded. We recall that the first examples of the new Revuelto will be delivered to customers in the fourth quarter of this year, in which the historic Sant’Agata Bolognese plant celebrates 60 years in businessafter closing a record 2022 with 9,233 cars produced.