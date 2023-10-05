.flaticon.flaticon-piston:before, .flaticon-timing-belt:before, .flaticon-tachometer:before, .flaticon-autolift:before { font-size: 44px; color:#333; text-align: center; display: block; width:100px; } .icons-main-number{ font-size: 24px; }

Sixty years after its foundation Lamborghinis presents its first electrified car and drastically raises the performance bar in the supercar segment. There Revuelto it’s a supercars plug-in hybrid with over 1,000 HP of which 825 HP from the V12 combustion engine and 180 HP from three electric motors powered by one 3.8 kWh lithium battery. It’s a crazy supercar that we also tested on the track Vallelunga.

Lamborghini Revuelto

The heart of new Revuelto it’s a 6.5 liter V12 which spins at 9,500 rpm, with specific power equal to 127 HP/litrefor a total of 825 HP at 9,250 rpm and 725 Nm at 6750 rpm.

Lamborghini Revuelto on the track in Vallelunga

However, for the first time in the history of the House of Sant’Agata Bolognese, the twelve cylinders is paired with two electric motors positioned on the front and a third electric motorplaced on the 8-speed gearbox and double clutch, also a first for a Lamborghini V12.

The V12 of the Lamborghini Revuelto

The three electric motors – 180 HP and 350 Nm each – are powered by a lithium-ion battery 3.8 kWh which is located in the central tunnel and also allow driving in electric mode. The maximum system power is 1,015 HP.

Track test how the Revuelto is doing

Three new dedicated driving modes also debut together with the hybrid system, Recharge, Hybrid and Performanceto be combined with the driving modes City, Road, Sports and Racing, selectable via the two rotors on the steering wheel. In City mode only electric motors work and the maximum power is limited to 180 HP; in the street you get to 886 HP and in Sports a 907 HPwhile full power is achieved by selecting the Corsa and Performance modes together.

Revuelto in front of the Sant’Agata Bolognese headquarters Revuelto in Piazza Maggiore in Bologna Revuelto on the track in Vallelunga Revuelto on the track in Vallelunga Revuelto on the track in Vallelunga Revuelto on the track in Vallelunga Revuelto front 3/4 on road Rear 3/4 Revuelto on the track in Vallelunga Cockpit dashboard Front passenger seats V12 engine visible Dashboard passenger display Infotainment display Revuelto interior Instrument panel display Lamborghini Revuelto plug-in hybrid

Obviously there is no lack of function “launch control”, which can be activated by holding down the button in the center of the left rotor. In this regard, the new architecture allows for optimal mass distribution (44% on the front and 56% on the rear).

Carbon fiber frame and performance

There carbon fibermade with artisanal processes in Sant’Agata Bolognese, is the main structural element of the new car, used not only to create the single-fuselage chassis but also a good part of the bodywork elements. The extensive use of carbon fiber and ultra-light materials contributes to achieving the best weight/power ratio in Lamborghini history: 1.75 kg/HP.

Lamborghini Revuelto on the track in Vallelunga

So the Revuelto takes off 0 to 100 km/h in 2.5 seconds and continues up to 200 km/h in just 7 seconds, while the maximum speed exceeds 350 km/h. When it’s time to enter a bend, the new Lambo makes use of electric torque vectoring and all-wheel drive without a drive shaft, but also rear-wheel steering.

As far as design is concerned, the Revuelto inaugurates a new language that pays homage to V12 of the past signed Mitja Borkert. The rear is certainly the most innovative (the engine is visible!), while the front is in a certain sense more conservative.

Inspiration also comes from aerospace elementswith sculpted surfaces enclosed by two lines which, starting from the front, embrace the passenger compartment and the engine, tapering up to the exhausts with a hexagonal profile.

Lamborghini Revuelto front 3/4

The side fins, located behind the front wheel arches, convey the air flows along the sides and the concavities of the doors up to the side air intakes. The roof combines aesthetic qualities with specifications aerodynamic functions: the hollow profile channels the air towards the rear wing but at the same time allows for greater space in the cockpit for both the driver’s and passenger’s heads.

Lamborghini Revuelto interior

The cockpit design is minimal and influenced by the “feel like a pilot” philosophy: the visual center of the interior hosts a pronounced carbon profile from spatial design which contains the central air vents and the 8.4″ vertical touchscreenthe technological heart of the car.

In fact, with Revuelto Lamborghini inaugurates a new immersive and shared driving experience, where pilot and co-pilot can view them simultaneously same information from the displays positioned in the 12.3″ digital cockpit, driver’s side, and in the 9.1″ display installed on the passenger side dashboard.

Lamborghini Revuelto cockpit dashboard

The three digital screens do not only respond to the need for stylistic cleanliness It made it possible to eliminate most of the physical buttonsbut also to implement new features and allow you to fully concentrate on driving like a racing car.

Revuelto cockpit test

The steering wheel of the Revuelto was inspired by the racing world: the four rotors placed on the spokes allow you to select both the driving modes and the car’s lifting system and the inclination of the rear wing between three different positions. The buttons also activate the direction indicators and the launch controlalways maintaining an optimal grip on the steering wheel.

Racing style cockpit steering wheel

As for ergonomics, the Revuelto offers 26 mm more height than Aventador Ultimate and there are 84 mm more for the legs. As far as customization is concerned, you can choose between seventy colors for the exterior and four hundred for the interior.

Aerodynamics of the Revuelto

Speaking of aerodynamics the front section is characterized by one carbon splitter with a radiused leading edge in the central part and inclined in the lateral part, generating vortices that increase the frontal load and deflect the air avoiding the wheels.

The central area has a conformation that conveys the flow towards four vortex generators rear. It’s about thin blades with a curved shape positioned in the underbody, essential for increase the energy of the airflow which hits the car in the lower part.

Lamborghini Revuelto on the track in Vallelunga

Finally, the speaker extracts the incoming flow from the bottom of the car using a differentiated ducting system between the central part with a low inclination and the lateral part with a high inclination. In summary, the new design approach has allowed the Revuelto to increase the front aerodynamic load of the 33% and that posterior part of the 74% compared to the Aventador Ultimate under maximum load conditions.

Four-wheel steering and brakes

When talking about driving, one cannot fail to mention the system Lamborghini Dinamica Veicolo 2.0. which distributes the torque optimally on each wheel and works in synergy with the a four-wheel steering, while intervention on the brakes is reduced to a minimum. During braking, the e-axle and the rear electric motor contribute to deceleration, reducing stress on the brakes and recharging the battery.

The braking system is signed Brembowith 10-piston front calipers working discs from 410x38mmwhile the rear ones have 4 pistons with discs 390x32mm.

Lamborghini Revuelto rear 3/4

Finally, the tires are Bridgestone – exclusive partner for the development of Revuelto tires – which made the new ones tailor-made Power Sports: they are available with different sizes depending on the axis. Size tires are mounted on the front 265/35 ZRF20while on the rear one the measurement is equal to 345/30 ZRF21.

Test Lamborghini Revuelto, how it goes on the track (Vallelunga)

With all this in mind we exit the pit lane Vallelunga following the hare, or a Lamborghini test driver. We’re in mode Running and Performance, therefore the Revuelto is set up to give its best.

The first sensations are of amazementit takes several laps to get used to the speeds that the new Lambo reaches in every context. Braking is very powerfulinsertion is lightning fast and the exit traction is really great.

Lamborghini Revuelto on the track in Vallelunga

All electronic systems work in unison making this car a mix of speed and ease never seen before. With the Revuelto it goes very fast – in Vallelunga it runs faster than the Huracans of the Super Trofeo – but without any fear, because the car communicates everything it does and does it in real time. In the mode Race all electronics maximize performance, while in Sport it focuses more on fun, so insertion becomes even quicker (but more nervous) and above all the rear is free to widen.

👉 Lamborghini Revuelto TECHNICAL SHEET

👉 Revuelto hybrid system and engines

Photo Lamborghini Revuelto

