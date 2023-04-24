Preserve the Taurus DNA, look to the future and innovate. Three pillars that led to the birth of Lamborghini Revuelto, the first HPEV hybrid V12, High Performance Electric Vehicle of the Sant’Agata Bolognese brand that we saw live in preview and which inaugurates the new electrified era of the Bolognese brand effectively taking the place of the Aventador in the range. A one-of-a-kind car that nonetheless places itself fully in the history of Lamborghini’s twelve-cylinder cars, also paying homage to various models that have made the history of the factory.

Lamborghini Revuelto between past and future

The bodywork and chassis were made with extensive use of carbon fibre, thus making it possible to achieve the best power weight in history: 1.75 kg/HP. From a stylistic point of view, on Lamborghini Revuelto we can find the influence of various models that have marked the evolution of the Sant’Agata Bolognese range, from the doors with scissor opening that recall the Countach, to the inclined front in Murcielago style, up to to the rear fender and some proportions that bring to mind even the Diablo. The bonnet with shark-nose section gives a monolithic image, on the sides of which the Y-shaped daytime running lights stand out, a contemporary style of the Bull that we have seen, for example, on the Sian. These are protected by aerodynamic blades that integrate with the splitter. Continuing on the sides then we find the side fins instead, positioned behind the wheel arches to convey the flows towards the sides and the rear. A result obtained also thanks to the specific shape of the roof which was hollowed out specifically to convey the air towards the tail wing, as well as offering greater roominess inside the car. The rear end is an ode to the V12 hybrid, with the engine visible. Here we find the geometric shapes, both in the Ypsilon light clusters and in the two hexagonal tailpipes surmounted by the generous spoiler.

Spacious interiors but a racing spirit

The distinctive Y shape also returns to the interior, where the dashboard is characterized by an aerospace-inspired carbon fiber element that integrates the vents of the ventilation system and the first of the three digital screens. Alongside the 8.4” vertical orientation touchscreen there are in fact the 12.3” digital cluster and the 9.1” passenger display. Both occupants, via the swipe function, can then transfer information from the infotainment screen to the individual side displays. In front of the driver we find a racing-inspired steering wheel, which also draws elements from the Essenza SCV12: thanks to the 4 rotors on the spokes it is possible to control the driving modes and the lifting or inclination system of the rear wing. Furthermore, thanks to the new structure, there is more space on board for the head and legs, with the possibility of storing a small bag behind the seats, which thus adds up to the one present under the front bonnet.

The heart of the Lamborghini Revuelto

The new Lamborghini Revuelto therefore it combines a naturally aspirated V12 with 825 HP at 9,250 rpm and 725 Nm of torque at 6,750 rpm with three electric units that work to guarantee all-wheel drive and maximum output. In fact, they range from 180 HP in the City program to 886 HP if you select the Strada program, with 907 HP in Sport mode, up to the maximum power of 1,015 HP if you opt for the Corsa programme. All combined with new 8-speed dual-clutch gearbox in oil bath on which the 150 HP (110 kW) rear electric motor was positioned. It is a radial flux unit that functions as a generator and starter motor, and can also supply torque to the rear wheels. As for the other two units, they are located at the front and are always oil-cooled axial-flow engines, each capable of delivering 190 HP (140 kW). These take care of the traction of the front wheels, also acting as energy accumulators during the braking and torque vectoring phases, since each one acts on a single wheel. Lamborghini Revuelto is equipped with a 3.8 kWh lithium-ion battery which in electric mode with front-wheel drive only guarantees a range of 10 km. It can be recharged with power up to 7 kW in alternating current AC, in about 30 minutes but it can recover the range even on the move by exploiting the regenerative braking and the endothermic V12, in just 6 minutes. There are three electrified driving programs: Recharge, Hybrid and Performance. The performances speak of a shot from o to 100 km/h in 2.5 seconds and a top speed exceeding 350 km/h.

Already sold out

In the year of the 60th anniversary, an unprecedented supercar was born, which CEO Stephan Winkelmann has defined as a milestone in the history of the Bull. Time will tell if the Lamborghini Revuelto will really be able to leave its mark but in the meantime it has already made its way into the hearts of customers given that it is sold out until 2024 and with infinite customization possibilities, this model too is destined to play a fundamental role in the continuous evolution of the brand.