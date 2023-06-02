With the new Revuelto, the electrification process of the Lamborghini range has come to life. Ultimately it is the first V12 plug-in hybrid super sports car of the del Toro brand, which since it was unveiled for the first time in all its details, and we are therefore talking about the end of March, has pleasantly impressed many enthusiasts for its technical and mechanical configuration even before its style and design.

HPEV supercars

“This car is the interpretation of the electrification trend according to Lamborghini, and it is no coincidence that we have created the acronym HPEV: High Performance Electrified Vehicle”said Federico Foschini, Chief Marketing and Sales Officer of Lamborghini. An acronym that we often associate with electrified cars but whose letters are the initials of different words: “H” and “P” always mean “Hybrid” and “Plug-In”, in this case instead they symbolize the pure power of this model, and in fact their meaning is “High” and “Performance”.

True to tradition

“Lamborghini’s history is magical, this brand has become famous thanks to the iconic cars they have revolutionized the automotive world and who had innovative concepts behind them capable of going beyond the time in which they were created and launched on the market – added Foschini – Innovation is essential for us and thanks to Revuelto we are entering the world of electrification but remaining faithful to our DNA, oriented towards driving fun and performance”.

Super performance

We remind you that on Revuelto the word sustainability rhymes with high performance. In fact, the hybrid supercar from the del Toro brand combines the naturally aspirated V12 with 825 HP at 9,250 rpm and 725 Nm of torque at 6,750 rpm with three electric units that work to ensure four-wheel drive and maximum output: you go in fact, from 180 HP in the City program to 886 HP if you select the Strada program, with 907 HP in Sport mode, up to the maximum power of 1,015 HP if you opt for the Corsa programme.