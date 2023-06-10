Last Tuesday Automobili Lamborghini Japan hosted the japanese premiere of the Revuelto at the Ariake Arena. Indeed, in the year of its 60th anniversary, the Toro-based car manufacturer also presented its first plug-in hybrid HPEV super sports car with V12 engine in the Asian country: the event was attended by over 500 guests present at the event.

Japanese premiere

Frame of the presentation of the electrified super sports car signed Lamborghini, as mentioned, was the Ariake Arena: Built for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games, this facility is set to become Tokyo’s new sports and cultural hub. And in this sense Lamborghini boasts a record: it was the leading car manufacturer to organize an event inside.

Not just Revuelto

The countless possibilities of customization of Revuelto were exhibited in the area dedicated to the Ad Personam program, where guests were able to touch and appreciate the different materials available: color options and finishes for the exterior and interior, but also special details capable of reflecting the everyone’s preferences. In addition to unveiling its first HPEV model, the Taurus automaker also paid homage to its legendary heritage of V12 engines: an exhibition of the V12s of the past, including the 400 GT, Miura, Countach, Diablo, Murciélago and Aventador, captured the attention of those present. Finally, there was also a corner dedicated to designin fact a reproduction of the study of Mitja Borkert, Head of Design of Lamborghini.

Look to the future

“Revuelto sports a completely new style while remaining faithful to the Lamborghini DNA. We made sure that the design is recognizable at first sight and identifiable as the next generation of V12engine that continues to receive appreciation today – explained Borkert himself – Continuing the tradition of the legendary Lamborghini V12 while ushering in a new era in terms of design, Revuelto projects Lamborghini into the future“.