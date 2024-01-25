It is made for the renewal of Supplementary Company Contract by Lamborghini. After having signed the proposed agreement last December, the Toro car manufacturer has now taken a further step, officially ratifying the agreement together with the joint trade union representation, the FIOM CGIL and the FIM CISL: the Lamborghini employees have approved the large majority agreement through a internal referendum. As widely anticipated in recent weeks, the main innovations envisaged by the agreement include an overall review of working hours and 500 permanent hires by 2026.

Change your time plan

The changes to working hours will come into force between the end of this year and the beginning of next year with a pilot project: in the production sector, more precisely, a new shift mode differentiated by company area which, by remodulating working hours and alternating 4-day weeks with 5-day weeks, will give people a free Friday every 2 weeks (for 2-shift departments) or 2 free Fridays every 3 weeks (for 3-shift departments). For employees not connected to production, however, the recognition of further paid leave will be introduced as well as the possibility of benefiting from smart-working for up to a maximum of 12 days per month. The testing period will last one year: at the end, the ball will pass into the hands of a committee of experts which will evaluate the long-term sustainability of the new work organization.

500 new hires

As for the hiring plan, there is talk of a total of 500 new collaborators net of turnover with permanent contract: they will be included in the company by December 2026. And still speaking of the human side, the new specific measures for the protection of diversity and in favor of inclusion that will be introduced, the strengthening of protections for contract work, and finally The improvement of individual rights and corporate protections to support parenting.

Winkelmann speaks

“We are really proud to have achieved this historic agreement – commented enthusiastically the CEO and President of Lamborghini, Stephan Winkelmann – This is a novelty in the workplace which demonstrates, once again, how much our company cares about the well-being of its employees and aim, constantly, to be more and more attractive. Automobili Lamborghini, once again, proves to be a pioneer by signing a one-of-a-kind agreement. The objective is to further improve productivity and create a more inviting and welcoming working environment, also for new future talents, figures necessary to face the challenges of electrification and digitalisation that we are involved in”.