The Lamborghini World Finals in Vallelunga will attract a record number of entries for the 2023 edition.

In total, between Saturday and Sunday on the ‘Piero Taruffi’ circuit in Campagnano, 85 Huracán Super Trofeo EVO 2s from the Toro single-make championships in Europe, Asia and North America will battle it out.

There are 140 different riders who will wear helmets and overalls to aim for the World title in Sant’Agata Bolognese, as always divided into the PRO-PRO/AM and AM-LC categories.

The number of PRO and PRO/AM cars is equal, i.e. 22 cars, entrusted to 79 different drivers and prepared by 30 teams.

There are also 22 crews that will compete for the AM title, placed on the same starting grid as the Lamborghini Cup, which are 19, for a total of 61 drivers and 28 different teams in action.

We remind you that to be included in the World Finals entry list you must have participated in at least two events of the 2023 Super Trofeo season.

The program for Saturday and Sunday includes Qualifying (in two sessions to define the grids for the two races) and Race 1 on the first day, followed by Race 2 on the second. Here are the full weekend schedules.

Saturday 18 November

Qualification 1 AM+LC: 10;15

Qualification 2 AM+LC: 10;45

Qualification 1 PRO+PRO/AM: 11;15

Qualifying 2 PRO+PRO/AM: 11.45am

Race 1 AM+LC: 2.30pm (50′)

Race 1 PRO+PRO/AM: 3.50pm (50′)

Sunday 19 November

Race 2 AM+LC: 11.55 (50′)

Race 2 PRO+PRO/AM: 2.45pm (50′)