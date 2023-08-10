Stars and Stripes success for Lamborghinis. In the first half of the year, the car manufacturer of the Bull recorded record numbers in the United States: 1,625 cars of the Italian brand delivered in the USA, for an increase of 7% compared to the first half of last year. Especially thanks to Huracán V10whose deliveries on the local market recorded a 62% growth.

State of the art showroom

Lamborghini’s constant exponential growth trend in the United States is also made possible by an increasingly widespread network of showrooms in the country. In the first six months of the year, the Bullmaker celebrated the opening of numerous dealerships throughout the United States, each of which has a new designer look: Lamborghini itself defines these new locations as “pattern breaking” compared to the classic showcase, thanks to the installation of modern and avant-garde structures.

California excels

Within the United States, the California remains the most successful market for Lamborghini, accounting for 25% of total sales. Less than a month from, on July 18 to be precise, the Casa del Toro inaugurated its new showroom in Southern California, the Lamborghini Newport Beachthrough a great event that saw the debut on the West Coast of Revuelto, the first plug-in hybrid super sports car equipped with a V12 engine.

Electrified future

“We are proud to have achieved record results in the first half for the Americas region again this year. These figures don’t just indicate that the demand for our product is incredibly strongjust in the year in which we celebrate 60 years of an extraordinary history and translation, but also come at a crucial moment, which sees us in the midst of the transition towards the hybridization of all models by the end of 2024 – underlined Andrea Baldi, CEO of Automobili Lamborghini Americas – We are committed to offering our customers the best possible experience, as we continue along the route marked by the Cor Tauri Management strategy to the electrification of the range“.