In the tenth year of Lamborghini Squadra Corse, which coincides with the 60th anniversary of Automobili Lamborghini, the “Piero Taruffi” racetrack in Vallelunga hosts this week the sixth and final double round of the Super Trofeo Europe, Asia and North America season, in view of the highlight of the World Finals scheduled for Saturday and Sunday.

Also now in their tenth edition, the Lamborghini World Finals return to the Roman circuit after having already arrived in 2013 and 2018, also stopping on the tracks of Sepang (2014), Sebring (2015), Valencia (2016), Imola (2017) , Jerez de la Frontera (2019), Misano (2021) and Portimão (2022).

All the major protagonists of the three continental series are expected at the start, which always reach their epilogue this week with a total of almost one hundred Lamborghini Huracán Super Trofeo EVO2, from this year for the first time all on Hankook tyres.

Lamborghini Super Trofeo Europe

With all the titles still to be awarded, a record field of 51 cars is expected in the last round of the Lamborghini Super Trofeo Europa, one more than those of the fifth round which took place on the same Roman circuit last weekend, when the number of crews at the start of the 2016 Spa race was equal.

In the Pro only two and a half points separate the championship leader Brendon Leitch (Leipert Motorsport) from the VSR team crew formed by Mattia Michelotto and Gilles Stadsbader, who have achieved four victories so far, the last of which in the most recent round which it is held right in Vallelunga.

Also still competing for the final sprint are Marzio Moretti and Sebastian Balthasar (Oregon Team) and Amaury Bonduel (BDR Competition). Thanks to the two successes scored together with Loris Spinelli last weekend, Andrzej Lewandowski has jumped into the lead of the Pro-Am. The Pole from the VSR team, already twice consecutive champion of the same class in 2020 and 2021, has a lead of 23 points over Alex Au (Target Racing).

In the Am just half a point allows the young Egyptian Ibrahim Badawy (Lamborghini Roma by DL Racing) to present himself as leader; behind him Gabriel Rindone (Leipert Motorsport). Completing what is a final four-man sprint are the Boutsen VDS crew Pierre Feligioni-Renaud Kuppens and their teammate Elie Dubelly.

Paolo Biglieri and Petar Matić (Bonaldi Motorsport) lead the Lamborghini Cup with a seven point advantage over Jürgen Krebs, author of two successes at Vallelunga with the colors of the Leipert Motorsport team. Just a point and a half behind is the father and son duo, Luciano and Donovan Privitelio (Iron Lynx).

Lamborghini Super Trofeo North America

Now in its 11th edition, the Lamborghini Super Trofeo North America this year recorded a peak of 36 crews at the start on three occasions. Unlike the European series, three of the four classes are now decided.

Kyle Marcelli and Danny Formal mathematically won the Pro title for the second year in a row, on the occasion of the penultimate round in Indianapolis. The Wayne Taylor Racing with Andretti Autosport crew scored eight victories in their first ten races.

Everything was also decided in the Pro-Am, which saw Keawn Tandon (NTE Sport) crowned champion, and in the Lamborghini Cup, which has already crowned Mark Wilgus (Forte Racing Powered by US RaceTronics). Anthony McIntosh and Glenn McGee lead the Am class; the Precision Performance Motorsports duo arrives at Vallelunga with a consistent 29 point advantage over teammate David Staab.

Lamborghini Super Trofeo Asia

After three years of absence, the Lamborghini Super Trofeo Asia is back, reaching its ninth edition. The continental championship has already mathematically graduated champions Marco Giltrap and Chris van der Drift, dominators in the Pro class with the Absolute Racing team. Title now also awarded in the Pro-Am, in which the DW Evans GT duo, Oscar Lee and Dan Wells, prevailed.

However, the Am and Lamborghini Cup classes are still up for grabs. In the first, the leaders Aniwat Lommahadthai and Pasarit Promsombat (Star Performance by Absolute) have only a three-point advantage over Changwoo Lee and John Kwon (SQDA – Grid Motorsport). In the Lamborghini Cup, Supachai Weeraborwornpong (Siamgas Corse) has a margin of 12 points over Kumar Prabakaran (Iron Lynx) and still ten more over Chi Min Ma (Kam Lung Racing).

The program

The first of the two races of each series are scheduled for Thursday. Those of the Lamborghini Super Trofeo Europa will start at 8.20am (Am-Lamborghini Cup) and at 11.45am (Pro-Pro Am).

The North American and Asian series races will start at 2.05pm and 3.25pm ​​respectively. Race 2 Am-Lamborghini Cup of the Super Trofeo Europa will start on Friday at 9am, while that of the Pro-Pro Am at 11.15am. The Lamborghini Super Trofeo North America will return to the track at 1.30pm and the Asian one at 3.45pm.

The qualifying sessions of the Lamborghini World Finals will take place on Saturday morning, followed by Race 1 of the Am-Lamborghini Cup (2.35pm) and the Pro-Pro Am (3.55pm). On Sunday, Race 2 of the Am-Lamborghini Cup will start at 11.55 am and that of the Pro-Pro Am at 2.50 pm.

All the races of the Lamborghini Super Trofeo Europe, Asia and North America and the World Finals will be broadcast live on the Lamborghini Squadra Corse YouTube channel. Sky Sport Arena will also broadcast live the two matches of the European series and those of the World Finals.

Motorsport.com is media partner of the event and from Vallelunga will offer you a series of exclusive contents.