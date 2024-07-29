Lamborghini flies in the first six months of 2024. The sales of the house of the Bull from January to June have recorded record results in terms of deliveries, turnover and operating result, thanks to the scommercial success of the three models currently produced by the Sant’Agata Bolognese company: Revuelto, Urus and Huracán. In detail, 5,558 cars were delivered, generating a turnover of 1,621 million euros, up 14.1% compared to the same period in 2023, and an operating result that rose to a record 458 million euros.

Winkelmann: “We are going through a key phase …”

“We are really proud of the results achieved in this first half of 2024,” says Stephan WinkelmannChairman & CEO of Automobili Lamborghini. “We are going through a key phase, supported by the largest investment in the company’s history, with the primary objective of expanding the product offering. This process requires significant resources, but such efforts are essential to sustain our growth and ensure that Automobili Lamborghini continues to innovate and be a leader in the luxury super sports car sector”.

United States in the lead, followed by Germany and the United Kingdom

In terms of deliveries, the distribution of vehicles in the three macro-areas continues to be balanced, with EMEA, America and APAC recording 2,498, 1,849 and 1,211 vehicles delivered respectively. At the level of individual markets, the The United States remains in the lead (1,621 cars), followed by Germany (595), the United Kingdom (514), Japan (354), Chinese Mainland, Hong Kong and Macao (337) and Italy (268). The order book remains solid, with Revuelto predicting a wait of over two years. The Huracán is also in full production until its closure, scheduled for the end of the year. The Urus SE, launched at the end of April at the Beijing International Automotive Exhibition, has received a broad positive response from customers, with orders covering about a year’s wait.

Profitability at 28.2%

Profitability reaches 28.2%, demonstrating the success of Automobili Lamborghini’s strategy and a better balance of deliveries and financial and business parameters. “We are proud to have once again consolidated our growth path,” adds Paolo Poma, Managing Director & CFO of Automobili Lamborghini. “The positive trend and the solid order book reinforce our confidence in being able to confirm, even in a year characterized by the transition to hybrid, growth in the main financial and business metrics, in line with our positioning in the luxury segment”.