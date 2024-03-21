2023 was on the crest of a wave, or rather at full speed, for Automobili Lamborghini, which today proudly released its financial results. After having exceeded for the first time in its history the ceiling of 10,000 cars delivered in the past year (10,112 to be precise), the Bull house recorded other record figures, including the turnover which closed at 2.66 billion euro, with a +12.1% compared to 2022.

Thus CEO Stephan Winkelmann …

“Automobili Lamborghini continues to break, constantly and on multiple fronts, record after record,” says CEO Stephan Winkelmann. “This means that our choices and our vision were correct and contributed to the organic growth of the company. The 723 million, together with the operating margin of 27.2%, are clear signs that the strategy adopted is solid. This allows us to look to the future and plan the next few years with new and stimulating objectives. A future that already in 2024 will see important innovations, including the presentation of the Urus PHEV and the Huracán follower, and new challenges, such as the debut of Automobili Lamborghini in the endurance championship with our SC63. Challenges that symbolize our company's constant commitment to continuing to grow and improve.”

Result at 723 million euros

The operating margin, which has been continuously growing since 2017, reaches the record value of 27.2%, allowing Automobili Lamborghini to once again establish itself as best in class in the reference market, consolidating its position among the global players of luxury durable goods. This translates into an operating result that exceeds the threshold of 700 million euros for the first time, reaching 723 million euros, or 17.8% more than in 2022. “In 2023 we again recorded unprecedented financial and business performances, which position us among the main global luxury players with a profitability of 27.2%”, explains Paolo Poma, Managing Director and CFO of Automobili Lamborghini. “This, combined with the solid order book, allows us to look to the future with optimism and plan the next steps of our long-term growth. Our objective with the Cor Tauri Management strategy is to increase profitability, through a sustainable path from both an environmental and financial point of view, in order to create value for all our stakeholders.”

The 2023 results are even more significant when compared to previous years, given the absence of the contribution given by Revuelto, which records an order book exceeding 2 years of waiting, providing a solid foundation for the continued growth of Automobili Lamborghini. As regards the other models, however, the orders cover the period until the end of production for Huracán and Urus which, in 2024, will be replaced with the new hybrid powertrains.