Lamborghini is to all intents and purposes a reality attentive to the issues of gender equality. And the companies that work in the automotive field that can boast of this peculiarity are not many: as evidenced by the fact that the del Toro was the first car manufacturer to be certified IDEMa project launched two years ago by the Marco Biagi Foundation of the University of Modena and Reggio Emilia and by JobPricing which led to the development of a specific metric capable of representing the actual level of gender equality.

In this sense, Lamborghini has managed to obtain excellent results in the areas “pay”, “culture” and “organisation”: as regards the first aspect, the Sant’Agata Bolognese brand recorded a now marginal average men-women salary differential and a positive difference between women’s salaries compared to those in the reference sector; with reference to the second aspect, however, investments in training, communication, listening to people and attention to well-being in a holistic sense have been excellently recognized; lastly, as regards the third aspect, the numerous policies relating to instruments of flexibility and protection of parenting were particularly appreciated. Lamborghini has made it known that his attention continues to be directed towards the presence of women in company management.

“To generate real change within organizations it is necessary set measurable goals and think of concrete improvement actions – commented Umberto Tossini, Chief Human Capital Officer of Lamborghini – For us, certification is important evidence of the state of the art in our Company, a “counter-proof” of the value path we are following in view of a culture increasingly focused on equity and inclusion. This recognition represents an important step in a long-term strategy that seeks to value people with their diversity and uniqueness. This certification values ​​the measures we have taken to eliminate the gender gap in terms of growth opportunities, equal pay for equal jobs, attention to well-being in a holistic sense and the protection of parenthood, themes that have always been very dear to us”.