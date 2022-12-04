How future supercars will be characterized by Lamborghinis? How much inspiration will they draw from past models and how many modern elements will there be instead? Questions that are difficult to answer today. The designer Cesar Olivera tried it, who made some renderings related to a potential new super sports car from the Bull house. Named Ravietta, represents what the artist himself defines as a personal interpretation of the high-performance future of the Italian brand. Or rather, to use Olivera’s words, a “brutal sculpture on wheels”.

References with i classic models characteristics of Lamborghini are evident: the general proportions of the car and the forward position of the passenger compartment are reminiscent of the Diablo, the sharp lines of the bodywork recall the Countach, while the active air intakes evoke the Murcielago. Clearly, however, it’s not all inspired by the past: in fact, there are more modern elements in terms of design, think for example of the front optical signature with Y-shaped headlights or the plates that cover the engine compartment that incorporate the rear lights. Completely unedited instead it’s the glass roof, the forward-facing cameras that replace the traditional mirrors and the centrally positioned tailpipes. “The simple form of the vehicle is split in half from top to bottom in a dynamic way to create a sense of movement – Olivera told Carscoops microphones – The red finish on the lower bodywork underscores the stance and aggressive nature of the design.”

In the end, the designer explained that the goal of this render is to show how impactful a simple design on such a sports car. No mention was made to the engine and its specifications by Olivera, who limited himself to stating: “La Ravietta is my idea of ​​what one could be like future Lamborghinia futuristic design that reinterprets the DNA of the Bull’s house in a new way combined with modern style cues from recent models such as the Sian”.

Images: Cesar Olivera for Carscoops