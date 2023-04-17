Huracán protagonist of the celebrations for the 60th anniversary of Automobili Lamborghini. The Casa del Toro has announced that it will present a limited edition dedicated to STO, Tecnica and Huracán EVO Spyder, with the three celebratory series that will be presented on April 21 during an exclusive event during Milan Design Week. Each Huracán will have a limited production run, with only 60 examples and the possibility of choosing between two configurations drawing from a traditional Lamborghini color palette with the addition of dedicated liveries designed by the Lamborghini Centro Stile.

Three one-of-a-kind examples and the debut of the Lamborghini Revuelto

To make each car even more unique will be a visible “1 of 60” carbon plate and the “60°” logo painted on the doors and embroidered on the seats. The three special series will be unveiled at the Milan Segheria, an exhibition space that will also host the public debut of the Lamborghini Revuelto, the new 1,000 HP super hybrid from the Bull. Huracán STO, Super Trofeo Omologata, represents the pinnacle of performance in the family and is equipped with a 640 HP naturally aspirated V10 engine. The 60th Anniversary Edition is offered in two versions, which emphasize its athletic and sporty character thanks to a sophisticated combination of tone-on-tone colours. The first is characterized by blue tones, with the bodywork in Blu Aegeus embellished with elements in Blu Astraeus that can be combined with the visible carbon with a Blu Mira finish. The passenger compartment features a combination of Alcantara in Nero Cosmus and Grigio Octans, details in Nero Ade and contrasting Blu Amon embroidery. The second version features bodywork in Grigio Telesto and Nero Noctis combined with visible carbon, while the stitching and leather details in Rosso Alala stand out in the interior in Alcantara Nero Cosmus and Grigio Octans. Both versions feature the 60th anniversary logo embroidered on the seat and are equipped with 20-inch forged aluminum Hek wheels in a matte black finish.

The Technique for the 60th anniversary of the Bull

Huracán Tecnica is the most versatile version of the range, at ease on the road and between the curbs of a circuit: the 60 units can be configured in two versions, both racing-inspired. The first features a body in Grigio Telesto on which details in Nero Noctis and Rosso Mars stand out; contrast resumed in the passenger compartment with Alcantara Nero Ade and details in Rosso Alala. The second version is at the antipodes, with Bianco Asopo bodywork enriched by lines in Verde Viper, a color reproposed in the interiors in Alcantara Nero Ade. Both special versions mount Damiso rims shiny black 20″ and red brake calipers. EVO Spyder is the more lifestyle version of the Huracán range, capable of combining performance at the top of the category with a refined character and architecture open air. The 60th anniversary edition can be configured with Le Mans Blue bodywork and contrasting White Isi details. The same pattern used for the passenger compartment in Nero Ade Alcantara against which the Blu Amon embroidery and Bianco Leda cording stand out. Alternatively, the Verde Viper bodywork is available combined with Bianco Isi (and red brake calipers in homage to the tricolor of the Italian flag) and a passenger compartment where Nero Ade Alcantara marries with Rosso Alala and Bianco Leda. Both special versions are equipped with Damiso rims shiny black from 20″.

The celebrations are just beginning

The event is part of the international celebration program for the 60th anniversary of the Lamborghini brand, which began last January with the inauguration of the renovated Sant’Agata Bolognese Museum and the exhibition “The Future Began In 1963”. Followed by Lamborghini Day Japan – 60th Anniversary in Suzuka and Lamborghini Day UK – 60th Anniversary to be held on April 29 at Silverstone. The “60th Anniversary Giro” tour will be held in Italy on 24 May and will end on 28 May in Piazza Maggiore in Bologna with a concours d’elegance open to the public, which is expected to see over 150 Lamborghinis.