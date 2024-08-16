Automobili Lamborghini has unveiled its all-new Temerario, a production model that will be available to customers worldwide from 2025.

This is a very important step for the Sant’Agata Bolognese-based company, because this vehicle represents the basis of the future GT3-spec racing car that will replace the current Huracán, and which could be a protagonist in dedicated series around the world such as the FIA ​​WEC, IMSA, GT World Challenge, DTM and even the 24 Hours of Le Mans.

After the launch of the Revuelto in 2023, here is a new gem unveiled at Monterey Car Week, initially born with the code 634 as the project number of the second super sports car in the High Performance Electrified Vehicle range.

Lamborghini Temerario Photo by: Lamborghini SpA

A name that scorns danger

The name is one of the strong points of this brand new car, symbolizing that recklessness and contempt for danger that are needed when a driver gets behind the wheel on the track and faces his opponents with the clear intent of beating them and climbing onto the top step of the podium.

As expected, it also respects tradition: taken from a bull – the Mexican Temerario of the Ganadería Begoña – it was made official together with the car, but rumours about this possible choice had already begun to circulate a few months ago.

Lamborghini had in fact filed it on April 2, 2024 at the European Intellectual Property Office – which registered it on July 18 – not only for any product belonging to the automotive world (with related accessories), but also for everything related to electronics, clothing, model making and various merchandising, complete with a dedicated logo where the letters ‘T’ and ‘O’ feature the most classic horns.

Lamborghini Temerario Photo by: Lamborghini SpA

Hybrid on the road, thermal on the track

The Temerario is built on an aluminum chassis specifically designed to accommodate the 4-liter V8 90° hybrid Bi-Turbo engine called L411 with 920 HP (676 kW), thanks to the combination of three electric motors – one axial flow, oil-cooled mounted between the V8 and the gearbox, plus the two installed on the front axle – capable of reaching 10,000 rpm, a top speed of over 340 km/h and sprinting from 0 to 100 km/h in just 2.7″.

Added to this is a transverse 8-speed dual-clutch gearbox already seen on the Revuelto and optimised by the Toro technicians, who designed and built everything entirely at the manufacturer’s Emilia-Romagna headquarters.

Lamborghini Temerario Photo by: Lamborghini SpA

“We wanted to develop an unparalleled high-performance sports engine that combines the best of two worlds: that of combustion engines, with a twin-turbo V8, and that of electrification by installing three electric motors that enable high torque for instant acceleration, torque vectoring and effective energy recovery,” says Rouven Mohr, Chief Technical Officer of Lamborghini.

“By combining the twin-turbo V8 with three electric motors, we have deliberately taken an unconventional approach, unprecedented in series production, and we are confident that the result will amaze Lamborghini fans around the world. With this solution, we are moving to a whole new level in the world of super sports cars.”

“Thanks to the new twin-turbo V8, the amplitude and frequency of the sound increases with the engine speed, and thanks to the flat driveshaft, the vibrations underline the power of the car. For the driver and co-driver, it is an incredible and stimulating experience for all the senses. The driver is inebriated by the power of the new Lamborghini sound, capable of making every fiber of our body vibrate”.

“Temerario offers an innovative and authentic driving experience at the same time. The e-4WD system combined with torque vectoring is a perfect combination. On the one hand, you have a car that is absolutely precise and effective on the track, on the other, we can have a more typically rear-wheel drive character, oriented towards maximum involvement for the driver”.

Lamborghini Temerario Photo by: Lamborghini SpA

A Lamborghini at first sight

The design of the Temerario is unmistakable: a Lamborghini recognizable at first sight, with lines and style conceived with a futuristic perspective for what is the appearance of the next models of the Bull. Now we just have to wait for the racing version, which certainly will not disappoint expectations.

But anyone who drives this production model will already have the chance to experience the sensations of a real pilot, thanks to a seat position specifically designed according to the ‘Feel Like A Pilot’ style.

“The design of the new Temerario is undoubtedly a new milestone in our design language, which we define as ‘purified and iconic’ thanks to its athletic surfaces,” comments Design Director Mitja Borkert.

“At first glance, the Temerario is a puristic and futuristic super sports car, characterised by sharp lines that emphasise the proportions and dynamism. Furthermore, the Temerario offers an exclusive view of the new V8 biturbo engine, the heart of the car and an innovative source of performance.”

“The hexagonal light signature is a unique, highly recognizable feature, both inside and outside the Lamborghini family. The hexagon has been one of the most iconic and enduring symbols of Lamborghini design since the 1960s.”

“With its clean yet emotional style, Temerario contributes to a fundamental step forward in Lamborghini’s design language.”

“With Temerario, our ‘Feel like a Pilot’ philosophy reaches a new level; the low driving position, as well as the perfect inclination of the steering wheel allow the driver to fully integrate with the Human Machine Interface ecosystem”.

“Furthermore, the new electrically adjustable 18-way comfort seats that come as standard or the optional sports seats envelop the passengers like a perfectly fitting glove, placing them in symbiosis with the cockpit and centre console.”

“The hexagonal graphics, the choice of innovative and high-quality materials, make the interiors of Temerario decidedly sophisticated and emotional. The hexagonal motifs, the choice of materials and the new graphics make the interiors decidedly sophisticated and at the same time emotional”.

Lamborghini Temerario Photo by: Lamborghini SpA

From Sant’Agata to the circuits

The GT3 version will obviously be without a hybrid system and equipped with all the racing specifications, and its presentation will take place in the first half of 2025, so that development tests can then begin in view of its first appearance in a real series the following year, that is, when the homologation of the current Huracán GT3 EVO2 expires.

Moreover, it is also worth highlighting the originality of this all-Emilian project, as it is no secret that the previous GT3 model shared some parts with its ‘cousin’ Audi R8 LMS, launched a few years earlier and from which the Squadra Corse technicians had somehow tried to distance themselves with the EVO2 model of the Huracán.

But that’s not all, because the Temerario will also be the basis of the brand new Super Trofeo that will take part in Lamborghini single-make races around the world. The debut is scheduled for 2027, so for now there will still be space for the Huracán ST EVO2 that has had enormous success in the European, North American and Asian series with record numbers in the various grids also found in the World Finals.

“The Temerario is a true champion, an extraordinary and innovative car from both a technical and stylistic point of view,” comments Stephan Winkelmann, President and CEO of Automobili Lamborghini.

“Every new Lamborghini must outperform the previous one and at the same time be more sustainable in terms of emissions. With Temerario we complete a fundamental chapter of our electrification strategy, included in the Direzione Cor Tauri plan, also becoming the first luxury automotive brand to launch a fully electrified range on the market”.

Lamborghini Temerario Photo by: Lamborghini SpA

LAMBORGHINI TEMERARIO – TECHNICAL DATA SHEET

POWERTRAIN

Engine: V8 Bi-Turbo – Hot-V 4.0 l

Displacement: 3995.2 cm3 (243.8 cu in)

Bore and stroke: 90 mm x 78.5 mm (3.54 x 3.09 in)

Compression ratio: 1:9.3

Maximum power at rpm (MCI): 800 HP at 9000-9750 rpm

Maximum power (combined MCI + ME): 920 HP

Maximum torque @ rpm (MCI): 730 Nm at 4000-7000 rpm

Cooling system: Liquid cooling – dedicated circuit for HV components

Control unit: Central DI – Bosch

Lubrication system: Dry sump

TRANSMISSION

Transmission: Automatic

Gearbox: 8 speed

Clutch: Double clutch

HYBRID SYSTEM

High power specific lithium-ion battery with “pouch” cells

Generator: P1 electric motor

Electric motors: Front e-Axle (220 kW at 3500 rpm)

PERFORMANCES

Max speed: 343 km/h

Acceleration 0-100 km/h: 2.7 s

Braking distance 100-0 km/h: 32 m

BODYWORK AND CHASSIS

Frame: Aluminum

Body: Aluminum

WHEELS

Front tyres: Bridgestone Potenza Sport 255/35 ZR20

Rear tyres: Bridgestone Potenza Sport 325/30 ZR21

Front wheels: 20 x 9J

Rear wheels: 21 x 11.5J

BRAKING SYSTEM

Brakes: CCB Plus (Carbon Ceramic Brakes Plus) with 10-piston (front) and 4-piston (rear) monobloc aluminium fixed calipers

Front discs: 410 x 38 mm

Rear discs: 390 x 32 mm

DIMENSIONS

Wheelbase: 2,658 mm

Length: 4,706 mm

Width (excluding mirrors): 1,996 mm

Width (including mirrors): 2,246 mm

Height: 1,201 mm