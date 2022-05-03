It had been awaited for some time and finally here it is: Lamborghini today presented the new Huracán GT3 EVO2, designed and developed by the Squadra Corse of Sant’Agata Bolognese on the basis of the Huracán STO.

The Toro car equipped with a naturally aspirated V10 engine (with new systems in the system) of 640CV had already been homologated for a few weeks after having undertaken development tests for several months to be in line with the new FIA 2022 regulations.

Its introduction had been anticipated to Motorsport.com by the head of Motorsport Lamborghini, Giorgio Sanna, already in April 2021 in an exclusive interview granted to our magazine, and now it is all reality.

Lamborghini Huracán GT3 EVO2 Photo by: Lamborghini SpA

In addition to the new aerodynamics and the hexagonal aircoop (connected to a snorkel that replaces the side air intakes), there is a rear fin derived from the STO to ensure better efficiency of the intake and balance system.

The V10 engine with titanium valves has 10 electronically actuated throttle bodies and fixing with only 4 screws (solution designed for the Essenza SCV12) and the entire system is designed by Lamborghini Squadra Corse.

The bodywork is entirely in carbon, designed by the Lamborghini Style Center, with new splitters, diffusers and bottom in Zylon fiber, as well as a renewed rear wing fixed on aluminum alloy pillars (Ergal 7075 T6), inspired by those of the STO, with supports that allow greater precision in adjustment.

Lamborghini Huracán GT3 EVO2 Photo by: Lamborghini SpA

The safety cell sees the novelty of two rear uprights, new side panels in multilayer honeycomb carbon-kevlar (already tested on the Essenza SCV12) and a new fixing to the door of the Plexiglas side windows by means of a crown of 4 screws.

The braking system has also been updated with new calipers and pads designed by Squadra Corse to optimize performance in both endurance and sprint races, obviously combined with traction control and ABS.

Finally, the tires are Pirelli PZero from 325 / 680-18 at the front and 325 / 705-18 at the rear.

Deliveries of the new Huracán will begin in the second half of the current year, but above all those who want to be able to update their current Huracán GT3 EVO with an evolution kit. The debut on the track is revised for the 24h of Daytona 2023.

Lamborghini Huracán GT3 EVO2 Photo by: Lamborghini SpA

“The new Huracán GT3 EVO2 is not simply an evolution of the current car. It is a new project that strengthens the technology transfer between Lamborghini’s motorsport department and the company and that inherits two difficult tasks,” said Giorgio Sanna, Head of the Motorsport of Lamborghini.

“Prove as successful as previous generations of Huracán GT3s, capable of conquering over 40 international titles in six seasons, and equal their commercial success by helping to reach the target of 500 racing Huracáns sold since 2015”.