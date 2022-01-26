Lamborghini has also joined the already long list of car manufacturers that have announced strong intentions to switch to electric. The stages in the electrification process of the Casa del Toro range have already been outlined: first the hybrid heir of the Aventador, then a plug-in hybrid Urus, then a hybrid Huracan and finally a 100% electric one, which will be followed by a full electric version of the Urus SUV. The change of pace in terms of power that Lamborghini will soon make will also coincide with a turning point from the point of view of design?

In part yes. Stephan Winkelmann, the CEO of Lamborghini, has hinted that the new Countach LPI 800-4 which recently took its first steps on the road could be the latest car from the del Toro brand to boast a clearly retro-inspired style, at least for a while. The Lamborghini CEO, comparing the evolution that is preparing to face society to a car, explained to Autocar’s microphones: “We have to have a big windshield, and small rear view mirrors. Of course, it is important to understand history and look proudly at what happened in the past, but our projection into the future must be dictated by the fact that we must be innovative, disruptive and always surprising“. The message launched by Lamborghini’s number one is quite clear: the house of the Bull will focus on looking forward, and no longer back.

On the other hand Winklemann he is not new to this opinion: already in 2006 he decided not to transform the retro-looking Miura concept into a series production car, while when he left the company in 2016 he made it clear that his position was that he would never build a retro-style car . It is therefore unthinkable that his point of view could have changed within a few years: if the Countach LPI 800-4 project was completed under his guidance, it is only because when he took over the command of Lamborghini, the latter it was already in one been too advanced in order to be deleted. In the future, therefore, it is likely that the house of Toro will continue to focus on his past only from time to time, but never as openly as it did with the Countach LPI 800-4.