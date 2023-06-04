Sebastian Balthasar and Marzio Moretti centered the triumph in Race 2 of the Lamborghini Super Trofeo at Paul Ricard with a good performance.

Starting to fight for the podium, the Oregon Team couple managed to impose themselves thanks to the double overtaking Moretti carried out in the second part of the race, when on lap 16 he slipped the two opponents ahead of him, extending in the final 15′ to cut the finish line with a safety margin on the Lamborghini of the excellent De Wilde/Testa (Iron Lynx).

Sparks for the third step of the podium that inflamed the finale, in which chaos rewards Brendon Leicht (Leipert Motorsport), good at taking advantage of the skirmishes between his rivals and staying out of trouble to climb back into the Top3 repeating the result of Race 1.

Amaury Bonduel also climbed back to fourth place with the BDR-Group Prom car, followed by the VSR one of the winners of Race 1, Michelotto/Stadsbader.

In sixth position we find the comebacks Daan/Eaton (VSR) followed by Cabirou/Tribaudini (CMR).

Everything in the balance until the conclusion regarding the success in the PRO-AM Class. The excellent start of poleman Loris Spinelli did not allow the standard-bearer to extend much – also thanks to a Safety Car which intervened up to lap 5 to remove the Lambo of Arkadia Racing with Hugo Conde on top – therefore when it was Andrzej Lewandowski’s turn to Pole had to try the strenuous defense, however giving up two squares.

In the final minutes, the VSR boy was also rear-ended at the last corner by the car of Oliver Soderstrom (later penalised), slipping backwards and in the middle of the tussle that gave way to Schandorff/Au (Target) to take the category win and eighth place overall.

Thomas Laurent (Boutsen VDS) finished ninth, followed by Ryba/Liberati (Brutal Fish) who took the second PRO-AM step ahead of Zonzini/Colombini (Iron Lynx) – penalized for a contact – thus leaving Lewandowski/Spinelli down.

Gabriel Rindone made a comeback in Class AM after the KO in Race 1: the Leipert Motorsport driver beat Ibrahim Badawy (Lamborghini Roma by DL Racing) and Kuppens/Feligioni (Boutsen VDS), the latter leading in the first half of the race.

In Class LC Cup comeback and victory for father and son Privitelio with the car of Iron Lynx, followed by Keats/Martin (Brutal Fish) and Jurgen Krebs (Leipert Motorsport).

LAMBORGHINI SUPER TROFEO EUROPA – Paul Ricard: Race 2