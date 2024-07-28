Egor Orudzhev was the great protagonist of Race 2 of the Lamborghini Super Trofeo, which finally took place under the sun that illuminated the Nürburgring after a couple of days of rain.

The ART-Line driver was perfect, managing a situation that saw him as the favourite from the start, overtaking poleman Frederik Schandorff when the lights went out and chasing Stéphane Tribaudini, while from the centre of the group the usual Amaury Bonduel began his comeback.

The first part of the race was quite calm and the leading group waited for the last passages to make the mandatory stop in the window opened between the 20th and 30th minute of the 50 minutes planned.

Here, leader Tribaudini handed over the wheel of his #66 ST to Piergiacomo Randazzo, who, having to think above all about holding on to the lead in the AM class, didn’t put up much resistance when Orudzhev and Bonduel arrived behind him, giving them the green light on lap 16.

The Russian made excellent use of the handful of seconds he had previously gained on the young driver from BDR-Grupo Prom, winner of Race 1, who obtained a very precious second place behind his rivals, with Randazzo/Tribaudini crossing the finish line in third place overall, giving the AM victory to the VSR team.

There were huge battles for the Top 5 and Jesse Salmenautio was left with a bitter taste in his mouth, recovering after inheriting the wheel of his ST #42 from Giorgio Amati, but finding himself with the right rear tyre KO with about ten minutes to go.

This effectively handed fourth place to the excellent Riegel/Balthasar (Leipert Motorsport) despite a slight time penalty for a pit stop that was too short, followed by the Target Racing boys, Henrik Eriksson and Soderstrom/Ali.

Beautiful climb up to seventh place for Jerzy Spinkiewicz (Uniq Racing), who preceded in order Bostandjiev/Lefterov (Iron Lynx), Michelotto/Stanley (VSR) and Testa/Ianniello (DL Racing), who completed the Top 10.

Schandorff/Au remained outside this one, but they still took home the win in the PRO/AM class to the delight of Target Racing, well ahead of Formanek/Rosina (Micanek Motorsport) and Lovinfosse/Hurgon (Schumacher CLRT).

In the AM class, second place for Stéphane Guerin (Schumacher CLRT) ahead of Huilin Han (Target).

Finally, the Lamborghini Cup once again goes to Shota Abkhazawa (ART-Line) who beats Karim Ojjeh (Aggressive) without any particular problems, while Seale/Martin (Iron Lynx) climb up to obtain the last step of the podium, taking advantage of the time penalty inflicted on Holger Harmsen (GT3 Poland), who drops to fourth.

