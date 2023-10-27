THE synthetic fuels continue to be a viable solution according to Lamborghini. Which, however, has no intention of waiting long: Stephan Winkelmann, the CEO of the house of the Bull, has made it known that the company he will leave the door open to this type of diet for a few more years, then as is normal it will have to make a clear decision on which path it intends to take in view of the future.

E-fuel or electric?

“Synthetically powered sports cars would represent a easier step to do for us. But we have to wait and see what the legislators decide on this matter, and above all whether we will be able to get a global agreement on their feasibility”, Winkelmann declared to Autocar. The speech of the president of the Italian brand extends only to a part of the range, that which is made up of super sports cars: as for the everyday cars, which Winkelmann identifies as Urus and the new Lanzador, they will both be completely electric by the end of the decade.

Feasibility theme

“Personally I haven’t decided whether I prefer e-fuel or BEV for super sports cars. For daily-driving models, there really is no alternative to pure electric – admitted Winkelmann – My doubts about synthetic fuels only concern them scalability. In 2035 there will still be billions of cars with combustion engines on the roads and, if we want to make a difference bigger in terms of global emissions, the best way to do this, in theory, is with e-fuel. But I’m not convinced it’s feasible.”

Hybrid not for everyone

The number one of the Bull brand finally clarified: “We are a global company, so it will not be good if synthetic fuels are only allowed in one area. They should be tangible and usable everywhere. As far as super sports cars are concerned, the path traced is hybrid: those cars will live for eight or nine years from now, this means that, considering that a development cycle lasts four years on average, we still have some time to watch and wait until the picture becomes clearer.”