Brendon Leitch conquers a fantastic success in Race 2 of the Lamborghini Super Trofeo at the Nürburgring, thanks to a good comeback carried out in the second part of a really nice and hard-fought round up to the checkered flag.

On the Eifel Mountains track the clouds didn’t release any water, but the start took place under the Safety Car with all the drivers on slick tyres; at the start a collision between Nigel Schoonderwoerd and Ibrahim Badawy at turn 1 forced the safety car into action again, while the Egyptian DL Racing driver was rescued and taken to the medical center for leg pain.

The new start took place on lap 7 and several immediately tried to take advantage of the pit stop window opened shortly after to change drivers; in the meantime, a crazy battle raged up front for the lead and Amaury Bonduel’s defense on the aggressive Loris Spinelli favored Dean Arrow in taking the lead, which was then in the balance when all three returned to the pits.

The whirlwind of stops ended on the 12th lap and here Spinelli gave way to his colleague Andrzej Lewandowski, who found himself in front of Arrow’s teammate, Abbey Eaton, who however had her problems seeing her arrive at full speed Leicht and Bonduel.

Both got rid of Rebelleo-Bonaldi’s girlfriend, then also going to get Lewandowski back, who could do nothing against them; in the end Leicht managed to slightly lengthen keeping Bonduel at bay, giving Leipert Motorsport the triumph that earned the British the leadership in the championship, given the unfortunate performance of Michelotto/Stadsbader, protagonists of off-track and duels in the rear that relegated the pair VSR in 12th place overall.

Lewandowski/Spinelli are third overall and celebrate the victory in the PRO-AM Class, Eaton/Arrow grit their teeth arriving fourth ahead of Soderstrom/Ali, in Top5 after a breathless last lap that saw the Target Racing duo get the upper hand of the Oregon Team couple formed by Moretti/Balthasar.

Seventh for the team-mates of the latter, Ebrahim/Pujeu Beya, ahead of Testa/De Wilde (Iron Lynx) and Tribaudini/Cabirou (CMR), while Au/Schandorff (Target) crossed the finish line completing the Top10 and taking home second place in PRO-AM Class, with the third going to Formanek/Basz (Micanek).

In Class AM Gabriel Rindone continues the Leipert Motorsport party by winning ahead of Feligioni/Kuppens (Boutsen VDS), with the first protagonist of an off-track while dueling with his rival who was tailing him. Third place for Randazzo/Anapoli.

In the LC Cup Biglieri/Matic comeback with the Huracan of Bonaldi on Jurgen Krebs (Leipert) and Keats/Martin (Brutal Fish), while the two Privitelios who had also been in the lead at the start lost ground.