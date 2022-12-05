Shortages of semiconductors and microchips, endless delays in deliveries, production bottlenecks: there are many problems obstacles that automakers around the world have faced and some of which are continuing to face. Lamborghinis is not exempt from the discussion: even the company led by Stephan Winkelmann is dealing with a series of problems that are slowing down the company’s growth process, including delivery times in some cases exceeding a year and a half, yet from convincing answers in terms of sales are arriving on the market.

“We are not immune from a major crisis. And it’s also a matter of social responsibility, especially if you’re an entrepreneur who first has to fire people for economic reasons and then wants and needs to be seen on a machine like ours – Winkelmann explained to Autocar – But we have not reached the end. Every month we sell more cars than we can deliver, so the number of orders increases. Surely there will be a turning point ”. According to the German manager, a greater balance is needed between the world’s wealth, which is constantly growing, and the quantity of cars that Lamborghini itself is willing to build. “We have to be solid as a rock – he added – The target is to be able to find a balance between market demand and our need to reinvest in the future. Urus was born following this concept”.

Sustainability and performance in any case, the two keys to Lamborghini’s success remain in view of the future. “Let’s be honest, the debate on sustainability is very exciting. We’re selling fewer than 10,000 cars in a world that sells more than 70 million vehicles every year – concluded Winkelmann – But our brand is much bigger than its numerical footprint. So we have to be very careful. For this we have already begun to be carbon neutral in our factory in Sant’Agata”.