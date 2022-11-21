The heir of Lamborghinis Aventador is expected to be launched on the market in 2024. The development of the model is proceeding at full speed, as evidenced by the prototype recently spotted in the road test phase: for the first time it was possible to observe closely the interiors of the new del Toro super sports car, characterized from a digital instrument cluster extremely advanced. At his side there will be a display dedicated to the infotainment system, as well as another screen intended instead for the management of the climate control in the passenger compartment.

As for the exterior design, however, the aggressive style of the heir to the Aventador is clearly visible. The next supercar from the house of Taurus will be equipped with optical groups different series for the two ends: in the front part the split headlights stand out with Diablo-style daytime running lights located above the air intakes of the bumper, while in the rear part there are Y-shaped LED lights, between which the dual hexagonal tailpipes. We know for sure that someone will think about equipping the car V12 hybrid engine, which will make it the first electrified production model of the brand: the latest rumors reported by Carscoops speak of a combined power released by the plug-in hybrid powertrain between 800 and 900 HP. To find out all the details of the new Lamborghini-branded supercar, we will have to wait for its presentation, scheduled for March next year.