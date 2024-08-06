The arrival of the new Lamborghini supercar is getting closer and closer, the model that will replace the Huracan in the Bull’s range. The new car should be called Temerario, a name registered by the Sant’Agata Bolognese car manufacturer a few months ago. The debut of the new Lamborghini supercar will take place during the Monterey Car Week, with the Italian brand having published a first teaser with a video that also shows the roar of the new car.

The roar of the new Lamborghini

The new Lamborghini supercar that will replace the Huracan will be equipped with a twin-turbo V8 engine with a power of 900 HP and 740 Nm of torque, a power much higher than the 640 HP of the current model. This is because the heart of the new model will have a plug-in hybrid powertrain that combines the eight-cylinder with an inverter and an electric unit of 150 HP and 300 Nm. In the teaser video that the Bull has published on its channels, the history of the models that came before the Temerario is retraced, with Gallardo and precisely Huracan, anticipating the sound of the new engine.

Design and price

The new Lamborghini model could take up the stylistic traits seen on the latest models of the Bull, from the Sian to the Revuelto, with sharp and geometric lines. The new supercar of the Sant’Agata Bolognese car manufacturer will be presented during the Monterey Car Week, at which time we will have confirmation on the design and technical details, as well as on the price that should be around 235,000 euros.