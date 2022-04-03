New dealership for Lamborghini in Geneva. The Swiss showroom of the Sant’Agata Bolognese brand celebrated twenty years of activity in 2022 and on this occasion the space dedicated to the supercars of the Toro was expanded, also adding a renewal of the interiors and an adaptation of the image online with the new design wanted by the Italian brand on a global level. The CEO of Lamborghini attended the inauguration, Stephan Wilnkelmannflanked by Federico Foschini, Chief Marketing and Commercial Officer and Francesco Cresci, Director of the EMEA Region.

“This opening is a new demonstration of the extraordinary efforts made by our partners to offer our customers the service they deserve, proportional to the values ​​that Lamborghini represents.“, said Stephan Winkelmann, President and CEO of Automobili Lamborghini. “The new showroom has gotten bigger, just like our brand is happening in every respect. Lamborghini Ginevra is now ready for the start of our product strategy, which will see us enter a new era through the complete hybridization of all three product lines by the end of 2024. “.

Located in the Geneva canton of Plan-les-Ouates in Rte de Saint-Julien, Lamborghini Ginevra with over 520 square meters of sales area alone offers its customers a complete experience. Inside the dealership together with the display of the new cars, there is a reserved area dedicated to the Ad Personam, the customization program that allows the customer the widest possibility of individualizing his car; customization options include leathers, stitching, carbon fiber elements, special paint colors, and more. In addition to the offices, there is a reception area, an area equipped with numerous large screens aimed at the entertainment of customers and there is also space for the exhibition of some elements of the Automobili Lamborghini Collection with product displays dedicated to clothing and accessories. brand, available for purchase both in showrooms and online.

“Our new Showroom opens an important chapter in the history that binds us to Automobili Lamborghini and we have decided to inaugurate it on the 20th anniversary of the founding of the dealership” commented Giuseppe Sciretta, General Manager and partner of Lamborghini Ginevra. “In addition to an innate passion for the brand and its product, our customers are also very demanding and our new dealership has been designed to offer a complete service at every stage of the experience of buying and owning a Lamborghini.. “