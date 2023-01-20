The strategic path of Lamborghinis towards a full realization of the principles of inclusion and equal opportunities continues and achieves a new goal. After having obtained the IDEM certification last November, as the first company in the automotive sector, which officially recognized the company’s verified application of international standards on gender equality in the field, the Casa del Toro has also achieved the UNI/PdR 125:2022 promoted by the Italian Government according to the provisions of law 162/2021.

This is a certification issued by DNV, an independent body that provides risk assurance and management services globally, according to which the management system guidelines for gender equality in addition to the adoption of specific KPIs in the achievement of the relevant objectives. Specifically, the legislation supports organizations in promoting gender equality within the corporate culture, improving and enhancing individual and organizational performance. The company has encouraged over the years the growth of the female presence, through the hiring of highly qualified professionals, especially with a background in STEM studies. Starting from 2018, Lamborghini also verifies in the field the equal pay between female and male employees with the same qualification and job.

“We have been working for years with a spirit of service to the social community for implement the principles of responsibility and equity – commented Umberto Tossini, Chief Human Capital Officer of Automobili Lamborghini – Our aim is to ensure a fair and inclusive working environment and the UNI/PdR 125:2022 certification is a piece of the broader design conceived to enhance people, with their diversity and uniqueness. The certification certifies that the measures we have taken to eliminate the gender gap in terms of growth opportunities, equal pay for equal work, attention to well-being in a holistic sense and the protection of parenting they are effective and will be continuously monitored and maybe even improved over time”.