The 2022 World Cup is not the only event that has made the world famous Qatar in the last weeks. Because even Lamborghini has seen fit to choose the Middle Eastern country to inaugurate one floating lounge pop-up at The Pearl, in the capital Doha: it is accessible from the exclusive Marina of Marsa Arabia by invitation only, and until next December 18th it will allow VIP guests and owners of the models of the house of the Bull to touch the world of Lamborghini first-hand.

Overall, this new Lounge occupies a total space of 320 square meters and is spread over two floors, offering a view of the gulf and The Pearl. Inside you will not miss one Studio Ad Personam, a space recreated like the original one in Sant’Agata Bolognese where visitors can configure their new Lamborghini using infinite customization combinations. The inauguration of this new lounge also allowed Lamborghini to show the new car for the first time in the Middle East Urus Performant, which together with the Urus S lifestyle version, as well as being admired, can be driven on roads around the city. But that’s not all: still on the first floor, guests can observe the scale model of the yacht Tecnomar for Lamborghini 63the luxury speed boat inspired by the performance of the brand’s super sports cars and the design of the Sian FKP 37. Because Lamborghini is not just cars.

“Lamborghini is a global brand that attracts customers of different cultures and we look forward to welcoming them together with the many visitors to the Lounges around the world Stephan said WinkelmannChairman and CEO of the Casa del Toro – Thanks to the Lamborghini Lounges, we have the opportunity to meet new customers and welcome fans of the brand: our presence in the Middle East and Africa region is already established, but is still growing. We are excited to meet owners from the MEA region and more than 50 markets worldwide who will join us in Doha thanks to this bold and unexpected project“.