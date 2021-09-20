Lamborghini expands its dealer network in Italy by adding the fifth store in its network. After Bergamo, Bologna, Milan and Rome it is Bari the city chosen by the car manufacturer of Sant’Agata Bolognese which has chosen Maldarizzi Automotive SpA as a partner for this new presence in the area. The opening of the new del Toro store comes as part of a further strengthening strategy on the Italian market.

“The opening of a new Lamborghini dealership in Bari, Puglia, is doubly important in this period” Stephan Winkelmann said, Chairman & CEO of Automobili Lamborghini. “On the one hand we further strengthen the Italian commercial network with the fifth concessionaire in a strategic area for us, on the other hand we are able to bring the many services we are able to provide closer to an increasing clientele“. On the occasion of the opening of the new dealership of the brand, in addition to Stephan Winkelmann, the main leaders of Lamborghini cars represented by Federico Foschini, member of the “Board”Corporate and Sales & Marketing Director, together with Francesco Cresci, EMEA Director; for Maldarizzi Automotive SpA the President, Cavaliere del Lavoro Dr. Francesco Maldarizzi and the Sales Manager of Lamborghini Bari, Nicola Maldarizzi, took part in the inauguration. Worldwide, Lamborghini is present in 51 countries with a total of 168 dealerships.

This new opening fits into an overall positive context for Automobili Lamborghini: after a 2020 which, net of the seven weeks of production shutdown imposed by the pandemic, recorded the second best year ever in terms of turnover and sales (347 deliveries in Italy), the first half of 2021 also stood out for a strongly positive trend, with 197 deliveries to end customers in Italy and 4,852 globally, the latter equal to + 37% compared to the same period of 2020 and + 6.6% compared to the first half of 2019 (pre -Covid).