An online auction will take place on the platform on 25 September 2021 Elysium Bridge which will arouse interest to all fans of Italian sports cars. The auction will cover the model Lamborghini Miura and the works of Matteo Mauro, Emanuele Dascanio, Maciej Kuciara and Giovanni Motta, relating to the great Italian car.

The peculiarity of this auction is that it will take place on the basis of digital works NFT (non-fungible tokens). NFTs are basically ‘digital tokens’ that are saved on the blockchain. unequivocally attributing the possession of the digital work to the holder of the token. After a first diffusion in Anglo-Saxon countries, NFT tokens began to be known also in Italy. We can recall, for example, the case of the singer Morgan: his unpublished song Premessa della premessa, on NFT format, was sold for 10 ethereum (about 21,000 euros). The winner of the auction, in addition to becoming the sole owner and exclusive owner of the song, also obtained the unique and original prints autographed with the lyrics of the song. In the case of the Lamborghini, the same interest is expected.

“It marked the history of the most iconic sports cars in the world and today that myth is ready to revive even in the collecting market thanks to NFTs. Fifty years later, the historic Lamborghini Miura – made by Ferruccio Lamborghini, produced in Sant’Agata Bolognese between 1966 and 1973 and presented at the 1966 Geneva Motor Show with unprecedented success – will also have a new life. on digital. So today with the NFT the story of that product, of the brand and of the Italian entrepreneurial genius is told. These are unique pieces from the Ferruccio Lamborghini Museum translated into digital works of art. The works will be exhibited at the museum using the light painting photographic technique“, Reports Il Sole 24 Ore.

The auction for the purchase, as mentioned, will be held starting from Saturday 25 September and will take place online on the Elysium Bridge platform, a digital reality founded by Enrico Branchetti and Patrick Jusic, with the involvement of the gallery owner Gianluca Gaudio for the artistic part.