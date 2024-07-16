For the sixth consecutive summer Lamborghini lands in Porto CervoThe inauguration of the brand’s Lounge took place in these days of July, located on the Promenade du Port in via Porto Vecchioready to welcome Lamborghini owners traveling to the Costa Smeralda and all those looking for exclusive events and driving activities on some of the most beautiful roads in Sardinia. The Lounge will remain open until September 10, accessible by appointment for test drives of the new Revuelto and Urus Performante and as a location for events organized by Lamborghini dealers.

600 square meters of passion

With his 600 square meters of interior space and an additional private patio, theLounge Porto Cervo offers a 360° immersive experience of the brand through different elements, with furnishings designed in collaboration with partners Living Divani, the Lamborghini perfume developed together with Culti Milano, the Lamborghini footwear collection created with Tod’s and the 3T bicycle inspired by the design and colors of the Bull brand.

The protagonists: Revuelto and Urus SE

Inside, the protagonists are the latest super sports cars from Sant’Agata Bolognese: Revuelto, the first V12 HPEV (High Performance Electrified Vehicle) super sports car and the Urus SE, the first hybrid Super SUV with “two hearts”. The new Revuelto, displayed in Ad Personam Grigio Artis with contrasting Nero Ade and Rosso Andra interiors, represents a new performance paradigm thanks to its new architecture, highly efficient aerodynamics and new carbon chassis concept. Recently presented in Beijing, the Urus SE features a new design and a twin-turbo V8 engine that, together with the electric motor, delivers 800 hp and guarantees heart-stopping performance. The Super Suv is presented in the launch color Arancio Egon in combination with Arancio Apodis interiors.