Over the weekend that has just ended, Lamborghini celebrated its 60th anniversary by opening the doors of the Monterey Lounge, a villa set up to fully reflect the style of the Casa del Toro and the best of Made in Italy. In the location overlooking the 18th green of the famous Pebble Beach Golf Links, the brand from Sant’Agata Bolognese wanted to exhibit the new Lanzadorthe concept car presented in recent days that anticipates the company’s first 100% electric model.

A look at the past

Eyes therefore on Lanzador, but not only: Lamborghini also exhibited alongside him five great V12 classics selected from the same house as Taurus “symbol of its DNA and its history”: 400 GT, Miura S, Countach 25° Anniversario, Diablo and Murciélago LP 670-4 SuperVeloce. To complete the exhibition they could not miss today’s modelsthose that make the brand recognizable today, therefore Urus Performante, the record car at Pikes Peak, Huracan STO, inspired by the racing world, Huracan Tecnica, emblem of driving fun, Huracan Sterrato, which looks to the off- road, and Revuelto, the first plug-in hybrid V12.

Not just cars

From four wheels to two wheels. Yes, because in the Lamborghini Lounge Monterey (in which there are also two dedicated Ad Personam studios, for the record) guests were also able to admire the RaceMax Boost LTD x Automobili Lamborghini, electric bicycle limited edition which is the result of the collaboration between the house of the Bull and 3T: it is inspired by the brand new Lanzador concept car, it was designed in collaboration with Centro Stile Lamborghini and was made in 30 specimens.