When the Urus was not even in the Sant’Agata Bolognese plans, in the years in which the Countach cycle was running out and the Diablo was about to establish itself, the Toro factory had already attempted a first experiment with high wheels: the Lamborghini LM002a sort of off-road vehicle that came out of the box of the traditional sports cars of the Motor Valley brand and which now, 30 years after the end of production (which went on from 1986 to 1993), represents an authentic collector’s item to the point of valuing over 200,000 euros for the 300 specimens that often end up under the auction gavel. For example, the LM002 with chassis 279 which will be sold on December 10th at the event organized by RM Sotheby’s.

The specialized auction house has published the announcement of the Rambo Lambo, as it is known overseas, specifying that it is a specimen that is in excellent condition, with 8,931 km traveled from the Sant’Agata Bolognese factory to date , of which only 90 km since 2014 (the year it was purchased by the last owner). The description provided by RM Sotheby’s reveals that the current livery shade it was built in 2014, with a red repaint while the clutch and flywheel were replaced in March 2020. This Lamborghini LM002 also retains the original eight-spoke OZ Route wheels wrapped in Pirelli Scorpion tyres.

There is a push for this model a 5.2 liter V12, inherited from the Countach, which produces over 400 hp, mated to a ZF five-speed manual gearbox. The declared performances speak of a sprint from 0 to 100 km/h in just 7.7 seconds, an impressive result for the 80s if we also consider the weight of this model, 2,700 kg. According to estimates provided by the auction house, this 1991 Lamborghini LM022 is expected to fetch between $200,000 and $250,000, although similar examples have sold for upwards of $300,000 in the past.

