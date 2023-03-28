The debut of the new plug-in hybrid Lamborghini equipped with V12 is less and less, two more days and we will know all the secrets of the new super sports car that the house of the Bull is continuing to test in view of the reveal set on next March 29th. Just in these days a last prototype of the model has been caught wearing a camouflage livery, which had the task of camouflaging what will in all likelihood be the final design of the car.

What do we know about the heir to Aventador

The “High Voltage” stickers that adorn the bodywork of the latest prototype spotted by Varryx leave no room for interpretation: the car in question is equipped with the plug-in hybrid engine that we will know in detail in two days. To tell the truth, in recent weeks Lamborghini has already disclosed some of the specifications of the PHEV unit that will have the task of propelling the new supercar: it will be composed of three electric motors combined with a new V12for a total power that will exceed 1,000 HP, and will be based on an unprecedented architecture, will mount a new 8-speed rear transverse double clutch transmission and will be equipped with all-wheel drive in full electric mode.

And that’s not all, because the Toro car manufacturer recently exhibited itself to present two other characteristic elements of the driving dynamics of what is considered the heir of Aventador, or the electric torque vectoring and the predictive system LDVI 2.0.

The name is unknown

In short, some pieces of the puzzle are already known, others are not yet. Above all, the name of the new super sports car: Lamborghini is testing it and has hinted at some of its secrets using the code name LB744, but it is highly unlikely that the same nomenclature will also be used for the production model. Some rumors relaunch the wording “Revuelto“, other “Torment“, but there is no official confirmation about it: two more days and we will find out.