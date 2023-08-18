After several long days of waiting, Lamborghini has finally presented the concept car Lanzador, which anticipates the electric future of the Toro automaker. Or rather, pave the way for a 100% electric production model to be made starting in 2028: Stephan Winkelmann, number one of Lamborghini, has announced that he will compete in the new Ultra GT segment.

Electric all-wheel drive

The electric all-wheel drive is one of the strengths of this concept: in fact, a high specific power electric motor is installed on each axle, to guarantee maximum efficiency in all driving conditions, surfaces and driving style, thanks to a maximum power of system that exceeds one megawatt. The torque distribution model active on the rear axle has the task of optimizing driving dynamics when cornering and is capable of adapting to any situation, while the energy is supplied by a latest generation high performance batterywhich at the same time guarantees a large autonomy.

Command the pilot

Using the controls on the sports steering wheel, the driver can adjust i independently control systems while driving: among these the new version of the driving dynamics control system stands out, i.e. the Lamborghini Dinamica Veicolo Integrata, more commonly called LDVI, characterized by a greater number of sensors and actuators; active aerodynamics, which can increase battery range and improve performance at the same time; and the rear axle steering, which is combined with the air suspension. Added to all this is precise torque distribution and the Wheelspeed Control system.

Style and design

Also look at the design. The clean, taut lines of the new Lanzador take inspiration from a few legendary models, let’s think of the Sesto Elemento, the Murcielago or the Countach LPI 800-4, the sporty and muscular look of this concept car is instead enhanced by a car body with dynamic proportions and sharp shapes. As for the optical signaturethe slim-cut front lights are inspired by those of the Countach LPI 800-4, while the rear lights incorporate three hexagonal-shaped LEDs per side.

Interior and production

As for the interior, the driving position is outlined by a light and slim control panel, featuring iconic Lamborghini design elements such as the center console Ypsilon-shaped. The pilot and the passenger are seated low down, “almost like in the cockpit of a jet” suggests Lamborghini, and are separated by a central console on which the control panel slides and where the control unit is placed to access the infotainment system. At the top is the iconic Lamborghini Drum, the control unit that allows you to change the vehicle’s dynamic settings, then the entertainment system, the climate control system and the new digital functions. Finally, the passenger compartment was made almost entirely with sustainable materials and all made in Italy. The house of the Bull has announced that the production car will be based on the Lanzador and will be built in Sant’Agata Bolognese.