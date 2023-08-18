Stick your hand in a bag of chips and then swipe the screen with your greasy fingers. Then take a look at the side view of this Lamborghini Lanzador – then it is just like the production version of the Estoque, isn’t it? So great news. You’re looking at the first fully electric Lamborghini ever. The official unveiling should still take place, but the photos leaked onto the internet early on.

The Lamborghini Lanzador is a kind of Huracán Sterrato with an electric motor and two extra seats. Or a Urus with two fewer doors and a more sloping roofline. Just what you want. That it is a kind of SUV again and that it is a Lamborghini without a V10 or V12, you can find something about that, but we think it is an incredibly cool thing.

What are the specifications of the Lamborghini Lanzador?

The French Current Auto secretly shared the photos early, but the specifications will remain a secret for a while. We dare to put our money on at least two electric motors (but it could just as well be three or four), four-wheel drive, an enormous amount of power and no shabby range. The car will not arrive until 2028, so there is still room for some further development of batteries.

What does Lanzador mean?

Translated quite literally, Lanzador means something like ‘thrower’ in Spanish (no, not Italian). Lamborghini names cars after Spanish fighting bulls and the Lanzador will be no exception. With a bit of luck we will get a little more explanation about the name at the official unveiling. We are also curious about the price – which will probably be better than expected for the Netherlands (relatively, very relatively) due to the lack of BPM.