Having to manage a new driving experience, with the electric that will bring with it unique needs and requirements, active aerodynamic solutions developed specifically by the Toro technicians will also make their debut on the Lamborghini Lanzador, with the ALA system (Aerodinamica Lamborghini Attiva) that we have seen on the Aventador SVJ and Huracan Performante, evolved thanks to movable elements at the front: here there is a specific front grille and active splitters, as well as air curtains and specific air intakes that offer a dynamic load depending on whether a certain driving mode is used, as well as cooling the components of the powertrain and brakes. Some aeroblades have also been integrated into the 23″ rims to minimize turbulence. Still on the subject of aerodynamics, the rear spoiler and the aforementioned diffuser work to improve the displacement.

The interior of Lamborghini Lanzador

In the cockpit of the Lamborghini Lanzador we find ourselves the 2+2 configuration which offers space and new solutions thanks to the PPE electric architecture, the Volkswagen group platform which will debut in 2025 with Audi. The super sports setting is conveyed by the enveloping dashboard, with a return of geometric shapes thanks to the layout. Y of the center console where there is space for a control panel from which to use the infotainment system as well as adjust climate control and other features. The upholstery reflects the electric soul of Lamborghini Lanzador, with the use of recycled and sustainable materials such as seat foam with 3D printed fibers or regenerated carbon, PET or natural fabrics.

Over 1,000 HP of power

No technical specifications have been provided regarding the powertrain with Toro however specifying that the latter is based on two electric motors, one per axle which will guarantee all-wheel drive and integrate a torque distribution system at the rear. The overall power should be one megawatt, around 1,300 HP, all combined with a very high efficiency battery.