In bringing the design of the concept car to life Lanzador the sources of inspiration for Lamborghini were different. The references to Urus, those to Huracan, those to Revuelto are evident: the final result is a perfect mix of style for the first series electric car from the Taurus car manufacturer, expected around 2028. Many have wondered why Lamborghini had chose a design for its first production EV that blurs the boundaries between a coupe, a sedan and a crossover. There is a logical reason. Actually two.

Market dynamics

“We were exploring opportunities in our portfolio when we started the project, and there are two segments that we are not covering: one is the sedan segment, the other is the 2+2 segment – Federico Foschini, Marketing and Sales Manager of Lamborghini, told Autoblog – It was already clear when we decided to make the Urus instead of the Estoque that the sedan segment was decliningwhile the SUV segment was recovering.” Hence the decision not to create an electric sedan that was just… a sedan: bringing together multiple styles in a single model could mean meeting the market dynamics that can change.

Different customers

But it also means satisfying the needs of different customers, for this reason the strategy followed by Lamborghini to create the design of the Lanzador did not take a single, well-defined segment direction. “The second point is that, when it comes to sedans, the discussion is very regional – added Foschini in this regard – For example, in China, one of the main markets for sedans, a long wheelbase car is needed. But this is not Lamborghini. This can't be Lamborghini.”

Huracan Dirt Inspiration

To Foschini's words were added those of Mitja Borkert, head of Lamborghini design, who made it known that in designing its first electric car the Taurus brand was inspired by the higher driving position of the Huracan Dirt. “We were working on the Huracan Sterrato, where you have this higher seating position – her words – There is the outer covering and it seems quite sturdy. I thought a cleaner version of the Sterrato might work perfectly for a 2+2. It is a spaceship with a higher driving position“.