Lamborghini is and will always remain Lamborghini. Despite the advent of electrification which will also overwhelm supercar manufacturers step by step, the Toro automaker wants all future models that will be launched on the market in the coming years to be recognizable exactly as the current models are. And not only from an aesthetic point of view, but also from a driving dynamics point of view.

Recognizability effect

“Even in the electric age we need one technical differentiation that best fits our philosophy. And this is where we differentiate ourselves from other brands”, declared the CTO of the house of Sant’Agata Bolognese, Rouven Mohr, during an interview with Auto Motor und Sport. We recall that Lamborghini’s goal is to reduce emissions by 50%. of the range by 2025: the hybrid heir to the Super SUV Urus will take care of leading this green transition in the coming years, as well as obviously the new Revuelto unveiled by the company just a few weeks ago.

Urus nothing V6

What do we know about the new Urus hybrid? Not much at the moment, although we can say with certainty that it will not be equipped with a V6 engineas admitted by Mohr himself who extended this concept to the entire range of the company: “The weight issue mentioned earlier will be a BEV theme in the coming years. But a V6 engine doesn’t fit the image of a brand like ours at the moment”.

Here comes the electric

In this sense, the case of the Revuelto is clear, which relies on a V12 in a plug-in hybrid configuration, unlike rivals such as the Ferrari 296 and McLaren Artura which instead use a V6 biturbo. V8, V10 and V12 will therefore continue to dominate the Lamborghini engine range, waiting for the first fully electric model that the house from Sant’Agata Bolognese will reveal by the end of the decade. It will be followed by a full electric successor to the Super SUV Urus, although in this case the debut date remains unknown.