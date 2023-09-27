Sustainability, in every way. A concept that is particularly close to Lamborghini’s heart, which after obtaining the Green Star Award for two consecutive years for the two-year period 2023-2024 took home the title of Champion of Sustainability, an evolution of the previous award. Satisfaction for the Taurus car manufacturer, which was awarded this recognition by the German Quality Institute ITQFwhich is responsible for awarding it every year.

How the survey works

The task of the institute in question is to establish, through a complex online search, those companies that have most committed themselves to virtuous strategies at an ESG level. I am about to actively participate in this sort of survey 10,000 employees coming from 1,750 companies that have at least 300 employees in Italy: the questionnaire is administered to the workers anonymouslyand allows us to draw a picture of the sustainability of the companies involved.

All-round sustainability

What was striking about Lamborghini’s way of working was not only the concept of sustainability in its most abstract form, but also and above all all other ESG topics including the company’s environmental, social and governance impact on its employees. For the third consecutive year the Toro brand has become part of this special ranking, which includes 287 companies and which is outlined through a scoring model based on the direct evaluation of your employer by analyzing 17 different criteria of economic, social and environmental sustainability.

Winkelmann speaks

A round of applause therefore to Lamborghini, which had to reach one to be recognized as a Sustainability Champion higher final score to the average of the companies examined. “Obtaining these certifications is always a great honor for our company – commented Stephan Winkelmann, Chairman and CEO of Automobili Lamborghini – They are the right recognition for all the sustainable, social and governance policies that we support daily within our reality. The thing that makes us even more proud is that our employees appreciate our actions, it means that everything the company shares the same values“.