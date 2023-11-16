Using a V10 supercar as a marketing tool for your racing team is always a good idea. They know this at Lamborghini too. This is the Lamborghini Huracán STO SC 10 Anniversario: the mechanical equivalent of wearing a Nomex racing suit while pushing a shopping cart in the Jumbo. Because yes, this Huracán can go on public roads.

The Huracán STO SC 10 is here to celebrate the tenth anniversary of the Lamborghini Squadra Corse racing team. As a birthday present, the mechanics received a little extra work; they were allowed to help develop this anniversary Huracán. The Lambo received new air scoops in the hood and the rear wing is three degrees higher than normal for more downforce.

No changes to the engine

The minimal aerodynamic adjustments are assisted by a new set of racing dampers that have four settings. Bridgestone has made a new set of tires for the SC 10 and Akrapovic makes it even clearer that the 5.2-liter V10 is naturally aspirated. The engine remains as it is and therefore still produces 640 hp.

There are also nods to the racing character of this Huracán on the inside. It has sports seats, four-point seat belts, an aluminum roll cage and a carbon fiber ceiling. The color scheme of the Huracán STO SC 10 is the same as that of the SC63, the hypercar that will participate in the 24 Hours of Le Mans.

‘We strongly believe that motorsport is technically the most responsible and most challenging testing environment. The knowledge of Squadra Corse is a valuable component and deserves to be emphasized on unique models and limited edition road cars with a racing voice,” says Rouven Mohr.