The Iron Dames turn the page: on the weekend of the Lamborghini Gran Finals to be held in Portimão, Michelle Gatting and Doriane Pin will face a new adventure for the first time with a Huracán Super Trofeo EVO2.

The girls of Iron Lynx, curiously graduated respectively Queens of the Ferrari Challenge Europe in 2021 and 2022, open a new chapter for the Romagna team, which greets Maranello to re-embrace the Sant’Agata Bolognese company, with which it began its history in 2018.

On the Algarve track, the Danish and French will compete as a wildcard against the colleagues of the single-brand del Toro, bringing the Portuguese event to 65.

# 83 Iron Dames, Lamborghini Huracan ST EVO2: Doriane Pin, Michelle Gatting Photo by: Lamborghini Super Trofeo

“The goal for the Iron Dames project has always been to give new opportunities to women in motorsport, raising the bar of commitments from time to time”, and to raise the profile of their participation, “said manager Deborah Mayer.

“We have an exceptional line-up with Doriane and Michelle who are both full-fledged champions. I am very proud that the Iron Dames are participating in this prestigious competition and I wish them every success this weekend.”