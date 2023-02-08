A few weeks after the debut of Lamborghini’s first hybrid supercar, the Italian firm pays homage to its famous naturally aspirated V12 with the launch of the new Invincible and Autentica,

a coupe and a roadster respectively. These will be the last cars made by Lamborghini to be equipped with a longitudinally rear-mounted 6.5L 12-cylinder engine before this transition to the hybrid era. The final farewell to Lamborghini’s V12 powertrain delivers 780PS and peak torque of 720Nm at 6,750rpm, mated to a seven-speed ISR gearbox, all-wheel drive and Lamborghini Dynamic Steering that controls all four wheels. .

For this reason, the two unmistakable ‘one-offs’ have been designed by Lamborghini Centro Stile as the quintessence of maximum creativity using the V12 platform, reflecting the design cues that have contributed to the

iconic Company Meaning, as well as a sporty character inspired by the track. They pay homage to masterpieces of Lamborghini design: the Sesto Elemento, a tribute to lightness and motorsport characterized by a large rear wing; the Reventón, with its unique aeronautical style; and the Venom, which takes the search for aerodynamic perfection to the extreme.

both models

share the same carbon fiber monocoque of the Aventador, built in Sant’Agata Bolognese, together with a full carbon body that incorporates design and technologies proven successfully by Lamborghini in competition. The imposing bonnet is the same as that of the Essenza SCV12, together with the pronounced front splitter with vertical pillars designed to manage airflow in the most efficient way.

A well-known modern Lamborghini design motif, the hexagon integrates harmoniously yet strikingly into the car’s distinctive visual elements, starting with the striking front and rear light cluster enhanced by innovative hexagonal LED lights. On the hood, the air intakes are reminiscent of those of the Sesto Elemento, and the same details are repeated in the triple central exhaust with Inconel tips: a special high-performance steel alloy derived from the aerospace industry.

The interior of both cars is marked by clean lines, with a minimalist dashboard enhanced by 3D-printed hexagonal air vents and no instrumentation on the console, to underline the lightness of the cabin and focus attention on pure driving pleasure. The dashboard itself is made of carbon fiber, with a digital indicator with specific graphics for each vehicle.

The Invincible Coupé is characterized by the subtle contrast between the dominant red hue and the carbon-look elements enhanced by red ‘scales’. Rosso Efesto bodywork is complemented by carbon sills and door sills, as are Rosso Mars brake calipers, which sit behind single-nut wheels with carbon fiber fairings to ventilate the brake package. Two hexagonal tricolors stand out on the classic scissor doors: a tribute to the Italian flag that is repeated both on the door trims and on the steering wheel.

The body-color interior is contrasted by Rosso Alala leather and Nero Cosmus Alcantara, accented by custom Rosso Alala and Nero Ade embroidery. The dashboard features the Lamborghini logo in Rosso Efesto: the same color used for the paddle shifters on the steering wheel.

In the same vein, but maintaining its unique character, the Authentic roadster features a bodywork in Grigio Titans with details in Matte Black and decoration in Giallo Auge: a color that is repeated on the brake calipers and on the main aerodynamic elements. These include the front splitter and motorsport-derived rear wing that optimizes downforce, flanked by a pair of winglets.

The profile of the car is unique thanks to the two screens with integrated roll bars, inspired by the open-top racing cars of the past. The open-air interior sports elegant Giallo Taurus embroidery, with contrasting Nero Ade leather upholstery and two-tone Alcantara Nero Cosmus and Grigio Octans.