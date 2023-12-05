Lamborghini is preparing to introduce the short working week in the company. In fact, during the night, the Sant’Agata Bolognese car manufacturer signed the supplementary company contract the hypothesis of agreement with the trade union acronyms with RSU, Fiom and Fim: after a year of negotiations the definitive agreement has been reached, the trade union associations are rejoicing and talking about important milestone. The last piece is now missing: in the next few days the text will be presented to the company’s workers, and will be subjected to a referendum.

Reduced working hours

How working hours will be reduced? Ansa explains it well: “It involves alternating a 5-day week and a four-day week for production or production-related staff who work two shifts (morning and afternoon) and a central shift for an overall reduction of 22 days of work per year; one 5-day week and two 4-day weeks for production or production-related staff who work on a three-shift regime (morning, afternoon and night) for an overall reduction of 31 working days per year; 16 days less per year for workers not connected to production, 12 days less for white-collar staff who will be able to have up to 12 days of smart working per month”.

All other measures

In addition to this measure, a new performance bonus which will be equal to 4,000 euros, and which will be accompanied by an increase in various allowances linked to production and for the enhancement of employee skills. In particular, the same news agency says, “the total amount that will be paid to employees annually, in addition to the salary provided for by the national contract, will rise from 13,500 euros to approximately 16,000 euros, of which 4,000 are variable and 12,000 are certain”. Payment of one is then expected for the month of December extraordinary prize, linked to the 60th anniversary of the company, equal to 1,063 euros. Finally, the agreement also guarantees an improvement in the material conditions of workers on contract, a series of paid leaves in the case of adoption and foster care of a child and for the inclusion of children in nursery or nursery school, an increase of 10% of the company contribution for parental leave which reaches 80% of the salary and mandatory training to combat gender violence.

Satisfied unions

“The agreement is historic because it sees for the first time an automotive industry in Europe achieving a significant reduction in working hours, not with a decrease in wages but with an increase in them – the unions rejoice – Working less and working better is the principle which guided this negotiation, and which is part of a more overall reasoning. At a time when the purchasing power of those who work is being attacked, while large fortunes and extra profits are not affected, the Lamborghini negotiation poses some key points: reducing hours, raising wages, protecting those who work in worse conditions and provide more and more tools to combat gender violence”.