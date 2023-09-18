RACE 1

Second victory in a row, after the one obtained in the previous round at the Nürburgring, and seven podiums out of seven for Brendon Leitch in the Lamborghini Super Trofeo Europa, which this weekend reaches the fourth of six double events. On the 4,005 kilometers of the “Ricardo Tormo” circuit in Valencia, the New Zealander from the Leipert Motorsport team won the first of the two races of the weekend, consolidating his leadership in the Pro class. A victory that only materialized at the last of the 29 laps completed, thanks to the overtaking carried out against Sebastian Balthasar, who in turn had jumped into the lead after taking over from his teammate Marzio Moretti at the wheel of the Oregon Team car.

First victory of the season in the Pro-Am for the Iron Lynx duo formed by the two San Marino drivers Emanuele Zonzini (the fastest in his class at the end of the first qualifying session) and Emanuel Colombini. In the Am, second success for the Egyptian Ibrahim Badawy (Lamborghini Roma by DL Racing), while in the Lamborghini Cup Jurgen Krebs won, still with the colors of the Leipert Motorsport team.

After a second training lap, starting from the pole won at the end of a first qualifying session halved due to the accident that occurred to Piergiacomo Randazzo and which ended without any consequences for the driver, is Amaury Bonduel (BDR Competition). Next to him, in the front row, is Leitch. Immediately behind the two Oregon Team cars of Marzio Moretti and Alessandro Mainetti.

Bonduel did well at the start and took the lead, while Moretti tried to pass Leitch who responded. Matteo Desideri, returning to the Sant’Agata Bolognese brand with another Huracán Super Trofeo EVO2 from Lamborghini Roma by DL Racing, overtook Mainetti (who later slipped behind him) and took fourth. Behind him goes Zonzini followed closely by Artem Petrov, making his debut with the VSR team car for the occasion shared with Andrzej Lewandowski. In the Am class, Adrian Lewandowski (Andrzej’s son) is ahead of everyone, while Donovan Privitelio leads the Lamborghini Cup platoon.

On the sixth lap Leitch took the lead, overtaking Bonduel, also imitated by Moretti who moved up to second. Almost at the same time the safety car came onto the track due to the contact between Lorenzo Pegoraro and Yury Wagner and on the restart Leitch confirmed himself as first.

The stops begin and Balthasar takes Moretti’s place, returning ahead of everyone. Leitch slips to second. Daan Arrow temporarily goes third with the Lamborghini of Rebelleo by Bonaldi Motorsport in which he took over Abbie Eaton, while Colombini (who inherited the wheel from Zonzini) maintains the leadership of the Pro-Am and fifth place overall. Badawy takes the lead in the Am. Luciano Privitelio is first in the Lamborghini Cup but subsequently relegated to fifth.

On lap 24 a contact between Jim Pla and Douglas Bolger caused the latter to retire. Meanwhile, Mattia Michelotto overtakes Rodrigo Testa and takes third position. Then the final twist, with Balthasar who, due to some lapping, was caught and then passed by Leitch during the final round. Michelotto instead finishes third and wins important points together with Gilles Stadsbader which allow him to remain second in the championship.

In the Pro-Am, thanks to the second place achieved together with Petrov, Andrzej Lewandowski moved within just one point of the leader Alex Au, only ninth in the crew of the Target Racing team car with Patrick Kujala, who on the occasion took Frederik’s place Schandorff, absent due to a concurrent commitment. Badawy climbs back to second in Am, where Gabriel Rindone (third with the Leipert Motorsport team behind his teammate Jean-François Brunot) continues to lead the standings. Thanks to second place in class, Paolo Biglieri and Petar Matic (Bonaldi Motorsport) reconfirmed their first place in the Lamborghini Cup.

Brendon Leitch (Leipert Motorsport): “Today my goal was not to win, but to gain points and further extend my lead in the championship. However, in the final stages of the race I saw that Balthasar was in difficulty with the lapped cars and I started to push gaining ground against him lap after lap, until overtaking him in the last lap. He was very sporting on his part and I also fought correctly with Marzio.”

Action on the track Photo by: Lamborghini Squadra Corse

RACE 2

Sebastian Balthasar and Marzio Moretti took back the victory that had eluded them on Saturday during the final lap of Race 1. On the “Ricardo Tormo” circuit in Valencia, which hosted the fourth of the six rounds of the Lamborghini Super Trofeo Europa, the The Oregon Team crew won the second race of the weekend, repeating the success achieved at Paul Ricard last June. Thanks to fourth place, Brendon Leitch (Leipert Motorsport) confirmed himself as leader of the Pro, while Mattia Michelotto-Gilles Stadsbader (VSR) and Largim Ali-Oliver Söderström (Target Racing) completed the podium in that order.

The third to last round of the Sant’Agata Bolognese brand also saw Patrick Kujala return to victory, returning to the continental series again with the Target Racing team and first in the Pro-Am together with Alex Au, who in turn continues to lead your own class. First victory for Elie Dubelly and Karim Ojjeh (Boutsen VDS) in the Am, which despite his retirement still sees Gabriel Rindone (Leipert Motorsport) leading the standings. In the Lamborghini Cup, success went to Petar Matic and Paolo Biglieri (Bonaldi Motorsport), who were able to increase their lead in the championship.

After an additional training lap, due to Bronislav Formanek’s car being stopped along the track, poleman Amaury Bonduel, fastest in both qualifying sessions, took first place at the start. Behind him Leitch maintains second position ahead of Ali. Daan Arrow, fifth at the time, ended up spinning following a contact with Michelotto’s car, crashing to the bottom and making it easier for Federico Scionti and Jim Pla, the latter ahead of everyone in the Pro-Am. Meanwhile, Jason Keats stops on the side of the track, calling for the first safety car.

Just one lap of neutralization and we start again with Bonduel still in command. Not much time passes and Emanuel Colombini ends up in the gravel following another contact with Jean-François Brunot, leader of the Am class (then punished with a drive through), while Rindone ends up against the barriers causing a new safety car. When the situation returns to normal, Ali has to defend himself from Michelotto, who is in turn attacked by Scionti.

Bonduel was among the first to make the stop and when he returned to the track he found himself ahead of Moretti, who then managed to overtake him, followed immediately afterwards by Leitch. In the meantime, a further drive through is given to Antonio Vossos, who sends Marc Rostan into the sand. Kujala, who took Au’s place, takes the lead in the Pro-Am, while Ibrahim Badawy takes the lead in the Am class. In the Lamborghini Cup, a change of guard between Jürgen Krebs and the new leader Biglieri.

After the pit stops, Stadsbader finds himself in front of everyone, having taken over Michelotto at the wheel. Behind him Matteo Desideri, who got into the car in place of Scionti, who later however slips behind after being the protagonist of an excursion in the escape route of turn 11. Moretti, who in turn is followed closely by Söderström. Badawy was penalized with a drive through for overtaking under the safety car, thus leaving the lead of the Am to Ojjeh. In the same class Pierre Feligioni lost third position following another contact.

But attention shifts to the fight between Stadsbader and Moretti, with the Italian following in the slipstream of the VSR team car and overtaking it two and a half minutes from the end to take the lead, then progressively increasing his lead and going to take the victory.

Marzio Moretti (Oregon Team): “Today we were very fast. I managed to take advantage of some laps to overtake Stadsbader and take the lead. The team’s strategy was excellent and well done Sebastian [Balthasar] which left my tires in excellent condition.”

Sebastian Balthasar (Oregon Team): “My stint was quite good, even though at the start I had to go wide at the first corner to avoid contact. Marzio also did a great job. It was a difficult victory, probably the one more painful, especially since I had never ridden on this track before.”

The fifth and penultimate round of the Lamborghini Super Trofeo Europe will take place on 12 and 13 November on the Roman circuit of Vallelunga, which a few days later will also host the final round of the continental series and the Lamborghini World Finals, which this year reach their tenth edition.