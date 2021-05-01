ofJasmin Pospiech shut down

Chase on a motorcycle: a crazy speedster in a Lamborghini Huracán is troubling the police. Bringing him down is more difficult than expected.

Petershagen (NRW) – Rapid car chases, inconsiderate drivers and dangerous situations: speeders make everyday life on the road difficult for the police. Sports car drivers in particular seem to itch their fingers when they are behind the wheel of a luxury racing car. Especially when they are on the autobahn, they like to really hit the gas pedal. This case is particularly blatant: a motorcycle police officer on his civilian machine equipped with the “ProViDa” system on the L 770 in the Petershagen area in North Rhine-Westphalia noticed a black Lamborghini Huracán as fast as an arrow. He immediately goes into pursuit.

In the course of the chase, the motorcycle policeman documented several significant speed violations: For example, how the Lamborghini Huracán speeds through a 70s zone at a speed of 126, as reported by 24auto.de. “The 35-year-old drove the sad climax of his frenzy near Osterwald,” reported the police. There the driver is said to have accelerated his vehicle to a speed of 210 (!) At a permitted 100 km / h. More than 100 things over the speed limit – crazy! Keeping on the heels of the speeder is more difficult than expected for the civil servant. Therefore, the crazy speedster can only be stopped with the support of a patrol car crew. The fair consequence: the Braunschweig driver’s license is gone – and the officials immediately confiscated his noble Lamborghini Huracán. * 24auto.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA.